Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail were on stage to perform at the semifinal of Britain's Got Talent on the night of May 30, 2024, in Live Show 4 of the semifinal competition

They performed Fuse ODG's Azonto as they slayed in their red matching attire

Many people shared positive reviews of their performance and vouched for them to win

Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail, after being successful in their auditions for the 17th season of Britain's Got Talent (BGT), sailed through to the semifinal.

A video of their electrifying performance has surfaced online as it delighted many of their fans.

Afronita and Abigail's BGT semifinal performance

Afronita and Abigail danced to UK-based Ghanaian musician Fuse ODG's 2013 hit song Azonto. This showed that they are die-hard fans of the musician as they used his Antenna song for their audition.

They took over the stage by storm, interacting with the judges before they mounted the stage and thrilled the crowd with their exceptional dance moves.

BGT announced on Instagram on the afternoon of May 30, 2024, that the two Ghanaian dancers had been successful and had advanced to the semifinals of the competition.

Other acts who were billed for Live Show 4 include Andrew Curphey, The cast of & Juliet, Pikapika, The Phoenix Boys, and Itzel Salvatierra Airgoddess.

Below is the video of the captivating performance of Afronita and Abigail at the BGT semifinal.

Reactions to the video from X

Below are the heartwarming reactions from fans after watching their electrifying performance in the semifinal of BGT in the fourth live show:

@benarsen1886 said:

That was a massive performance. Time to vote Afronita and Abigail into the finals of BGT

@Caroline_Day said:

@BGT Abigail and Afronita have brought absolute vibes to the stage tonight! And the smile says it all! These girls are so talented! Let’s get these girls to the final! #bgt

@mummysunshine said:

Abigail and Afronita incredible done proud they need to be in final #Bgt

@RyanTheSoapking said:

Abigail & Afronita are INCREDIBLE!!! So full of warmth and pure joy. I love tribal dancing ❤️❤️#BGT

@JemicTorto1 said:

Afronita and Abigail killed it

Below is a video of Abigail and Afronita walking into the studios and preparing for the semifinal.

