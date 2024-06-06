Mercy Asiedu, in a video, danced in a glittering rainbow-coloured top, jeans skirt and leather boots alongside a lowcut fade

The actress looked ageless as she had fun with her dance partner and won the hearts of many Ghanaians who saw the video

In the comments section of the video, netizens pointed out that the veteran actress still looked young and beautiful despite advancing in age

Veteran Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu proved that age was just a number as she danced energetically in a trending video. In the video, the star actress showed off her moves while wearing a glittering rainbow-coloured top, a jeans skirt, and stylish leather boots. Her fashionable lowcut fade hairstyle perfectly complemented her outfit, making her look ageless.

In the video, the actress appears to be having the time of her life, happily moving her feat alongside her dance partner. The actress smiled brightly as she enjoyed herself.

The video, which was shared on TikTok, had Ghanaians flocking to the comments section to express their admiration for the actress. Many netizens were amazed by how youthful and beautiful Mercy Asiedu still looked despite her advancing age.

Some folks also expressed how much they had missed her in the movie scene and pleaded for her to make a comeback.

Mercy Asiedu wins the internet

mabeladu41 said:

16yrs mama Baakop3 u do all Happy ur self

Little Angel said:

Reminds me of that movie .. Aburokyire Borga or something like that

user4917326130523 reacted:

The other lady is wearing foam ooo.. Maa Mercy you do all

Cutie_Juliet said:

Mercy Asiedu looking ageless

Akusika beads glamour said:

How old is mummy again? she looks so good

