Hajia Bintu flaunted her heavy backside and beautiful curves in a video she shared on her TikTok page

The voluptuous influencer had her 2.1 million TikTok followers admiring her stunning looks as she rocked body-hugging leggings and a tiny black top

The TikToker jammed to a popular TikTok sound, with her surroundings looking plush, showing the beautiful interior of her living room

Celebrated Ghanaian social media sensation Hajia Bintu has set TikTok ablaze with her latest video, leaving her 2.1 million followers in awe.

The curvaceous influencer flaunted her heavy backside and beautiful curves in the video, which has quickly attracted massive attention.

In the clip, Hajia Bintu could be seen confidently rocking a pair of body-hugging leggings and a tiny black top that perfectly accentuated her enviable physique. The outfit, designed to show her curves, left little to the imagination, highlighting her natural beauty and the shape she has become famous for.

She jammed to a popular TikTok sound, and the backdrop of her video revealed the plush surroundings of her living room, showing the luxurious lifestyle she was living. The living room had an elegant décor and stylish furnishing.

Hajia Bintu's look has been praised by her fans, who flooded the comments section with compliments and expressions of admiration.

Hajia Bintu wins over the internet

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Adass Munchii GH said:

Charley this your hips mad oo chai, is it real?

Reborn Kadirr reacted:

Madam data is very expensive these days oo.. if you go turn turn fast abeg

Manuel # said:

Is too much. Aden wonp3 se wo impresse Whan nkoaa aba

Portia Asare flaunts curves

In another story, Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng recently shared a video online that gave fans a 360-degree look at her beauty.

Even though she wore a loose dress, the actress's shapely figure was still prominent as she twisted and turned in the video.

The video triggered reactions from her followers, with some asking if her curves are natural.

