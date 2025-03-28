McDan, in an interview, opened up about how he became a wealthy businessman in Ghana

The business mogul shared that he used to sell Kerosene and deep-fried dough on the streets of La during his youthful years

McDan also addressed the negative perceptions about rich individuals and their success stories

Renowned Ghanaian businessman, Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan, has opened up about how he became wealthy.

McDan recounts how he became a wealthy businessman in Ghana.

In a recent interview with Kumasi-based radio station, Luv FM, the founder and CEO of McDan Group of Companies addressed the issues about the youth's negative perceptions about rich individuals and their success stories.

Businessman McDan noted that people perceived the rich men as corrupt individuals instead of people who worked hard to become wealthy on social media. He said the youth had anger and resentment towards rich men due to some of their success stories.

The businessman shared that he used to sell Kerosene and deep-fried dough, popularly known as 'Bofrot' in Ghana, during his youthful years on the streets of La in the Greater Accra Region.

He said:

"If you go on social media, people don't tend to believe the rich men anymore. They think the rich men are corrupt. There is a lot of anger on social media. They will tell you how can you be a messenger and build an empire. How can you be selling Kerosene? I was once selling Bofrot and Kerosene on the street of La."

The founder and CEO of McDan Group of Companies noted that despite some success stories sounding weird, people were still becoming wealthy after engaging in menial jobs.

Businessman McDan interacts with his children at a public event.

He said that he made his son become a security guard as he wanted him to experience the struggles of lower income individuals and learn valuable lessons to help him run his businesses in the future.

McDan stated that it was important for wealthy individuals to help the youth understand that they could reach their level even if they came from smaller beginnings.

He shared that he had been making massive strides to uplift the lives of young people who struggled to make ends meet on the street.

McDan travelled to the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, for an event to interact with the youth and empower them to become big entrepreneurs as part of his Youth Connect initiative from Thursday, March 27, to Saturday, March 29.

The business mogul and his team will visit three different universities in the Ashanti Region and hold some media engagements before paying courtesy calls to high-profile personalities living in the region.

Watch the video below:

McDan's remarks about his wealth stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

UniqueKhisses commented:

"Everyday, new story we dey hear 😂😂😂."

Godsfavson24 said:

"I have a story to tell one day."

SuroNyameNipa wrote:

"If I become rich, even Jesus would be amazed by my story."

Ajwhyte6 commented:

"Asem ben kraa nie 😂."

Ehli_kphlim wrote:

"These men and fanfooling motivational quotes 😆😆."

McDan visits Kumasi with chopper and cars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that McDan visited Kumasi with a chopper and a fleet of cars that were lined up on his arrival.

In a video, the businessman vibed with his team and Ghana Air Force personnel before leaving the KNUST campus for an interview.

The video of McDan's visit to Kumasi with a chopper and cars garnered reactions on social media.

