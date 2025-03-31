Sarkodie has ditched his thick hair for a clean lowcut and at an event, colleague artist Shatta Wale was impressed when he saw his new look

In the video, Shatta Wale stared at Sarkodie when he saw him in person, and the rapper could be seen seemingly explaining his latest style

Seeing the two musicians happily in each other's company left social media users even more impressed than Sarkodie's new lowcut hairstyle

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has surprised fans with a new haircut, ditching his signature thick hair for a clean lowcut.

His new look caught the attention of dancehall star Shatta Wale at an event, where he appeared confused upon seeing the change.

In a viral video, Shatta Wale could be seen staring at Sarkodie in surprise while the rapper seemingly explained the new style.

Sarkodie’s previous hairstyle, which featured thick hair with a fade on the sides, has been replaced with a much lower cut.

The new look has light hair in the middle, a light fade on the sides, and a curved line in the corner. He also took off his trademark goatee and left a little moustache.

Both musicians wore black outfits to the event, with Shatta Wale completing his look with a cap.

While the haircut itself has sparked reactions, many social media users were more surprised to see the two together in a friendly manner, given their past conflicts.

The relationship between Sarkodie and Shatta Wale has been filled with tension over the years. In 2018, Sarkodie responded to criticism from Shatta Wale by releasing the diss track My Advice, in which he strongly called out the dancehall artist.

Following the diss, Sarkodie kept his distance, later explaining that Shatta Wale’s comments on social media were disrespectful. He stated that as a friend, he would have preferred private discussions rather than public criticism.

However, Shatta Wale maintained that their rivalry was purely for showbiz. He has repeatedly claimed that Sarkodie should not take their exchanges personally, insisting that their back-and-forth benefits both of them.

At one point, Shatta Wale even called Sarkodie a hypocrite after the rapper congratulated him on his collaboration with Beyoncé, suggesting the gesture was not genuine.

Sarkodie's haircut, Shatta Wale's reaction sparks comments

asherqueen_jamesversion said:

"The way Shatta was looking at him got me laughing aaaaaaahh hahaha.😂🤣"

fly_boi_terror commented:

"The way shatta wan talk…. wey he dey spy am nu.. he go talk all for tiktok p333😂"

mrampossible wrote:

"Shata opened his mouth and eyes like he had seen another principality and darkness of power."

Edem eulogises Sarkdie

Meanwhile, musician Edem eulogised Sarkodie in an interview as he recounted a favour the rapper did for him back in the day.

YEN.com.gh reported that Edem recalled the rapper performing at his mother-in-law's party despite being ill with malaria.

He noted that Sarkodie had promised him he would be present at the event and delivered on his promise in grand fashion.

