Pamela Watara, in a new video she shared on TikTok, flaunted her gorgeous looks as she rocked new braids

The social media sensation rocked a very tight black dress that hipped up her wide cleavage, which she has become famous for

Pamela has been missing from the scene for a while, and in the comments section, many Ghanaians were happy to see her doing well and looking gorgeous

Famous Ghanaian social media sensation Pamela Watara has made a return to social media with a stunning new video shared on TikTok. In the video, Pamela flaunted her beautiful new braids and rocked a very tight black dress that brought out her famous curves, drawing admiration and excitement from her fans.

Pamela has been absent from the social media scene for a while because she got pregnant and unfortunately lost her child. She has not been as active as she was when her fame was at its peak.

Her latest appearance has made many people happy as she appeared more beautiful than ever. The comments section of her TikTok post was flooded with messages from her fans, predominantly Ghanaians, who expressed their delight at seeing Pamela looking so happy as she kept smiling in the video. Others also expressed how much they have missed her at her peak.

Pamela Watara wins the admiration of Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Alexander said:

fabulous splendid as always you are loved very much, queen

Daddy Rush commented:

looking good, elegant and adorable

jediace29 said:

You are an absolutely SPECTACULAR Beauty.

nanaba Fabio reacted:

looking so cute and beautiful

Cary Lewis said:

your nails are always looking lovely

Lyonel Stephen reacted:

what a beauty I see before me

