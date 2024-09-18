Ajagurajah has claimed that embattled comedian Funny Face's recent mental breakdown was not a regular issue but a spiritual one

The popular spiritualist stated that Funny Face's mental health issues were orchestrated by people who wanted his downfall

The comedian, over the past week, took to social media, making videos and attacking numerous public figures as well as making very controversial statements

Popular spiritual leader Ajagurajah has claimed that comedian Funny Face's recent mental breakdown is not just a mental health issue but a spiritual attack.

According to Ajagurajah, these episodes are caused by people who want to see Funny Face fail and are targeting him through spiritual means.

Over the past week, Funny Face has posted several videos on social media, where he made controversial statements and attacked various public figures. His behaviour has caused concern among his fans, many of whom believe he is struggling with his mental health.

However, Ajagurajah said he believed these outbursts were part of a pattern. He noted that Funny Face often experienced such breakdowns when good things were about to happen in his life or career.

This is not the first time Funny Face has faced such issues. In the past, he has gone through similar public breakdowns, leading many to him being sent to the psychiatric ward.

Ajagurajah's claim sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kukujac said:

"The sad thing about his issue is that his family can help me because of their JW religious background"

AJ commented:

"And it always start when everything is going well with him 💔💔💔💔 bad energy please stay far away."

Oxygen o2 said:

"I said this. Funny face matter is pure spiritual trust me."

Ama serwaa commented:

"I said it ooooo, that someone did this to him hmmm"

Funny Face begs Aunty Naa

During one of his episodes, Funny Face made a plea that made many Ghanaians sad.

According to a report by YEN.com.gh, the comedian begged Aunty Naa to help him perform a DNA test on his children.

Funny Face claimed that there was evidence that suggested that the kids might not be his.

