Osebo Backs Cina Soul After Bashing From Big Akwes And Max TV Panelists
- Osebo has thrown his weight behind singer Cina Soul after she was harshly critiqued by actor Big Akwes and Max TV panelists
- The famous fashion icon in an Instagram video asked Cina Soul to ignore the ney sayers and highlighted how beautiful she was
- Osebo pointed out that there was nothing wrong with the dress Cina Soul wore for her video shot and argued that the outfit was great
Fashion icon Osebo has defended singer Cina Soul after she was heavily criticised on Max TV. He urged her to ignore negative comments and praised her appearance.
In an Instagram video, Osebo said there was nothing wrong with the outfit Cina Soul wore in her video shoot. He condemned attempts to body-shame her and encouraged her not to feel bad.
He also described her as unique and beautiful, adding that if she were his woman, he would proudly take her everywhere, a playful remark that he followed up with a hearty laugh. In the caption of the post, he further wrote:
"@cina_soul I love you ok, trust me your body is worth more than diamonds 💎 and pearls, forget naysayers cos you are on track 🥰."
The controversy started during a holiday edition of EQuick with Akosua Takyiwa on Max TV. The host, Akosua Takyiwa, introduced Cina Soul’s fashion as a topic and said she was disappointed in the singer’s style. She then invited the panelists to share their opinions.
Actor Big Akwes was one of the guests. He made harsh comments about Cina Soul’s appearance, using disrespectful language. His words focused on her petite stature and outfit, drawing laughter from other panelists.
Cina Soul had recently released her album Did I Lie on March 14, 2025. She later expressed her frustration on social media after the drama, saying the media should focus on her work instead of her clothing.
After backlash from the public, Akosua Takyiwa addressed the issue on Max TV’s morning show. She apologised to Cina Soul on behalf of the station but blamed Big Akwes for the offensive remarks. Many Ghanaians rejected her apology, calling it insincere and an attempt to avoid responsibility.
Osebo's comments on Cina Soul drama warms hearts
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
ohenebakwamekankam said:
"I’ve never doubted the reason behind my following you 🔥🔥🔥. You always stick to the truth and you say it regardless. May you live long Sir."
tortchaman commented:
"Of course…she’s a beautiful,l talented young lady. Please, Ghana, don’t kill her. Leave her ALONE. Thanks for the support, King…blessings."
obroni2k said:
"They want to discourage her and bring her down. She's beautiful.❤️"
Manifest, Sefa and others back Cina Soul
Cina Soul received further support from her colleagues after the bashing from Big Akwes and Max TV panelists.
M.anifest, Sefa, Efya and other stars publicly condemned the attempt to bully the singer and showed their support.
YEN.com.gh reported that social media users have also criticised the TV station for the insensitive comments.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldo Amartey (Entertainment Editor) Geraldo Amartey is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He pursued a degree in linguistics at the University of Ghana and graduated in 2020. He has over three years of experience in journalism. Geraldo's professional career in journalism started at the Ministry Of Information, where he worked as a writer. He has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. You can reach out to him at geraldo.amartey@yen.com.gh.