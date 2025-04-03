Osebo has thrown his weight behind singer Cina Soul after she was harshly critiqued by actor Big Akwes and Max TV panelists

The famous fashion icon in an Instagram video asked Cina Soul to ignore the ney sayers and highlighted how beautiful she was

Osebo pointed out that there was nothing wrong with the dress Cina Soul wore for her video shot and argued that the outfit was great

Fashion icon Osebo has defended singer Cina Soul after she was heavily criticised on Max TV. He urged her to ignore negative comments and praised her appearance.

Osebo praises Cina Soul amid Max TV drama. Photo source: osebo_the_fashionking

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram video, Osebo said there was nothing wrong with the outfit Cina Soul wore in her video shoot. He condemned attempts to body-shame her and encouraged her not to feel bad.

He also described her as unique and beautiful, adding that if she were his woman, he would proudly take her everywhere, a playful remark that he followed up with a hearty laugh. In the caption of the post, he further wrote:

"@cina_soul I love you ok, trust me your body is worth more than diamonds 💎 and pearls, forget naysayers cos you are on track 🥰."

The controversy started during a holiday edition of EQuick with Akosua Takyiwa on Max TV. The host, Akosua Takyiwa, introduced Cina Soul’s fashion as a topic and said she was disappointed in the singer’s style. She then invited the panelists to share their opinions.

Actor Big Akwes was one of the guests. He made harsh comments about Cina Soul’s appearance, using disrespectful language. His words focused on her petite stature and outfit, drawing laughter from other panelists.

Cina Soul had recently released her album Did I Lie on March 14, 2025. She later expressed her frustration on social media after the drama, saying the media should focus on her work instead of her clothing.

After backlash from the public, Akosua Takyiwa addressed the issue on Max TV’s morning show. She apologised to Cina Soul on behalf of the station but blamed Big Akwes for the offensive remarks. Many Ghanaians rejected her apology, calling it insincere and an attempt to avoid responsibility.

Osebo, the famous fashion icon. Photo source: osebo_the_fashionking

Source: Facebook

Osebo's comments on Cina Soul drama warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ohenebakwamekankam said:

"I’ve never doubted the reason behind my following you 🔥🔥🔥. You always stick to the truth and you say it regardless. May you live long Sir."

tortchaman commented:

"Of course…she’s a beautiful,l talented young lady. Please, Ghana, don’t kill her. Leave her ALONE. Thanks for the support, King…blessings."

obroni2k said:

"They want to discourage her and bring her down. She's beautiful.❤️"

Manifest, Sefa and others back Cina Soul

Cina Soul received further support from her colleagues after the bashing from Big Akwes and Max TV panelists.

M.anifest, Sefa, Efya and other stars publicly condemned the attempt to bully the singer and showed their support.

YEN.com.gh reported that social media users have also criticised the TV station for the insensitive comments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh