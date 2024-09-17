Embattled comedian, Funny Face, got many people emotional when an old video of him performing on stage at an event surfaced on social media

The video surfaced at a time when the comedian was demonstrating signs of deteriorating mental health due to his constant outbursts on social media

Many people in the comment section shared fond memories of Funny Face before he got stricken with mental issues

An old video of embattled comedian Funny Face performing on stage at an event has gone viral on social media amid his deteriorating mental health crisis and outburst on social media.

Funny Face's old video surfaces

In the old video posted on blogger GhKwaku's Instagram page, Funny Face is performing on stage at an event.

The video showed him cracking jokes, which got the audience inside the auditorium laughing out loud and clapping their hands.

The video was taken before his public outburst and mental health crisis. He looked slim and energetic as he walked across the stage, cracking jokes.

Funny Face performing on stage.

Reactions to Funny Face's old video

Many people in the comment section talked about Funny Face's talent for being an incredible comedian after watching how he cracked jokes in the old video.

Others also shared their views on his failing mental health and attributed it to issues with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole and separation from his three daughters.

The opinions of Ghanaians are below:

felix_ampadu_ said:

"The greatest comedian I have ever seen. 😢😢"

bidazzle0 said:

"God help you funny. So his family members what are they doing hmm. Till godforbid he dies then u will see them"

marcelallotey said:

"All round comedian, the best from Ghana honestly, nobody is better than him,I wish he can bounce back ❤️❤️❤️"

abenaboampongmaa said:

"Awww he loved Asamoah Gyan since🤭😅😅😅God please we want the old Funny Face not the new Angry Face🙏🙏🙏"

fiifimayborn said:

"So sad his Delilah is the reason for his downfall 😢. He did not listen to his own advice"

quench1 said:

"Funny face.....you will bounce back again🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌"

m.e.a.l.z said:

"Life is a journey ampa … Emu nsem bebreee … same person who made people laugh has now become something else 🥹"

asante.honourable said:

"I think we should all contribute to let him know we still love him we all should be post his old videos that are funny to help him guys 👏👏👏👏👏"

Funny Face weeps and begs Aunty Naa

YEN.com.gh reported that comedian Funny Face called out on popular radio host Aunty Naa to help him do a DNA test with the kids he had with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole.

The embattled comedian, who has been on social media rants, wept uncontrollably in a video as he pleaded with Aunty Naa.

The comedian said he had plausible reasons that the kids may not be his while accusing Vanessa of infidelity.

