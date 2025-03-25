Kevin Taylor, in a video, issued a new threat to Twene Jonas and his colleagues amid their ongoing feud

The US-based Ghanaian socialite noted that he was working on a plan to get Twene Jonas and others deported from the US before the 2026 World Cup

Kevin Taylor urged Ghanaian supporters interested in following the Black Stars to the World Cup to make their preparations to stay in the US afterwards

Controversial US-based Ghanaian journalist and socialite Kevin Taylor has issued a new subtle threat to social commentator Twene Jonas and others in their ongoing spat on social media.

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Loud Silence Media founder noted that he was working on a plan to get Twene Jonas and others deported from the US to Ghana before the Black Stars participate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the country.

Kevin Taylor said he wanted to get some bad Ghanaians to leave the country for the good supporters who would travel with the Ghana senior football national team to remain in the US after the World Cup.

He said:

"Before the Black Stars will come to America, we will make sure some will go home. It is very important. We are not going to say what we are doing but before Black Stars come in 2026, some will go home for the good supporters to remain in the country when the team comes. The bad ones will go home."

The Loud Silence Media founder urged Ghanaian supporters interested in following the Black Stars to the World Cup to make their preparations to stay in the US afterwards.

Kevin Taylor reiterated that he and some individuals had hatched a plan to make some people's lives uncomfortable before they were eventually deported from the US.

The socialite's remarks come amid his recent feud with Twene Jonas, Young Don and many other Ghanaian bloggers residing in the US.

In a recent video, Kevin Taylor fumed as he threatened to take action against the individuals to ensure their departure from the US and return to Ghana after they reportedly mentioned his name on separate occasions.

His warnings did not go down well with Twene Jonas and Young Don who insulted him on their social media platforms. In response to Kevin's threats, Twene Jonas called on President John Dramani Mahama to advise Kevin Taylor against entering a feud with him.

He noted that President Mahama risked getting his name dragged in the mud if he failed to speak to the journalist and instruct him to stand down.

Twene Jonas questioned why the Loud Silence Media founder would decide to take legal action against him instead of insulting him on his platform.

Watch the video below:

Kevin's threat to Twene Jonas stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

mamaafricatv commented:

"Too known, you can't do foko. You can talk about others but can't talk about him."

baakofresh_tv said:

"Let's see if we will come home or not. I bet you, it will be history 😢😢🙌."

prinzbri commented:

"Masa from now till the World Cup is too far. Ayittey, if you have powers, do it now."

Twene Jonas criticises Bukom Banku

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Twene Jonas criticised Bukom Banku after he made some remarks about his feud with Kevin Taylor.

The social commentator said the retired boxer should have spoken to Kevin Taylor before commenting on the feud.

Twene Jonas also maintained that he would face no issues if he decided to return to Ghana from the US.

