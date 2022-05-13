Who is Chinenye Nnebe? Everything you need to know about the actress and model

Nollywood, Africa's biggest film industry, has seen the rise of many talented actors and actresses. Some of the best personalities in this industry joined the sector even before Nigerian cinema came into existence. However, other young personalities such as Chinenye Nnebe are worth mentioning.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Chinenye Nnebe posing for the camera. Photo: @chinenyennebe

Source: Instagram

Chinenye Nnebe is a well-known personality, thanks to her successful career and her popular family. She is a Nollywood actress, model and television personality. She began her career as a child actress but has now grown to be one of the best. She is also famously known as the daughter of Uche Nancy, a Nigerian film producer and costumier.

Profile summary

Full name: Chinenye Nnebe

Chinenye Nnebe Nickname: Chinenye

Chinenye Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 5 April 1997

5 April 1997 Chinenye Nnebe's age: 25 years old (as of 2022)

25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aries

: Aries Place of birth: Asaba, Delta State, Southern Nigeria

Asaba, Delta State, Southern Nigeria Current residence: Asaba, Nigeria

Asaba, Nigeria Nationality : Nigerian

: Nigerian Ethnicity : African

: African Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet : 5' 6''

: 5' 6'' Height in centimetres: 167

167 Weight in pounds : 129

: 129 Weight in kilograms : 59

: 59 Body measurements in inches : 36-27-38

: 36-27-38 Body measurements in centimetres: 91-69-97

91-69-97 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Uche Nancy

Uche Nancy Siblings: Three (Sonia Uche, Ijeoma Nnebe and Chinanu Nnebe)

Three (Sonia Uche, Ijeoma Nnebe and Chinanu Nnebe) Relationship status : Single

: Single Children: One (Cutemeeky)

One (Cutemeeky) School: St Augustine College

St Augustine College University : Zenith University

: Zenith University Profession: Nigerian actress, model, TV personality, entrepreneur

Nigerian actress, model, TV personality, entrepreneur Net worth: $150,000

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Chinenye Nnebe's biography

She was born on 5 April 1997 in Asaba, Delta State, in the southern region of Nigeria. How old is Chinenye? The Nollywood actress is 25 years old as of 2022. She is the daughter of Uche Nancy. Her mother is a Nigerian actress, set decorator and movie producer.

The young actress is the last born of four daughters. Chinenye Nnebe's sisters are Sonia Uche, Ijeoma Nnebe and Chinanu Nnebe.

Chinenye Nnebe during a photoshoot with her mother and three sisters. Photo: @chinenyennebe

Source: Instagram

After her primary school education, the actress joined St Augustine College in Asaba. Later, she enrolled at Zenith University, Accra, Ghana, for her higher education. She graduated in June 2019 with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration.

Acting career

She began her career in the entertainment industry as a child actress under the guidance of her mother, who was already thriving in the industry. She made her acting debut in 2000 when she was only three years starring Young Zara in the Nollywood film Dry.

Chinenye Nnebe's movies

Since then, she has landed numerous other major and minor roles in different Nollywood films. Some of her most popular movies include:

Proof of Life

The Seed

Gallant Babes

Fulton Mountain

Dirty Diamond

Not My Queen

The Model

Hot Kingdom

Deep Water

The Lamb

Best of Enemies

Modelling career

Besides film, Chineye is a renowned model who has worked with various well-known brands in Nigeria. She has modelled for Ammievals Gallery and Beauty Solution in Nigeria. Additionally, the model has been the brand ambassador of different beauty brands such as:

Jenny Glows Beauty Products

Sonia Hair Extensions

Omah's World

Entrepreneurship

Besides modelling and acting, Chineye is a businesswoman. The entrepreneur is the founder of an online clothing store under Shop with Chinny. In addition, she uses her social media accounts, such as Instagram, to market some of her products.

Who is Chinenye Nnebe's husband?

Chinenye Nnebe posing for the camera. Photo: @chinenyennebe

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian model does not have a husband since she is not married. She is currently enjoying her life as a single woman. Previously, she has been rumoured to date:

Fellow actor Somadina Adinma (denied and claimed to be just best, friends)

Actor Jerry Williams (claimed that the on-set chemistry didn't extend to personal lives)

Does Chineye Nnebe have any children?

Yes, the Nollywood actress is a mother of one. She has a son, Cutemeeky, born on 25th April 2019. He has followed in her mother's footsteps since he is a child actor and model. However, she has not revealed any information about her son's father.

How much is Chinenye Nnebe's net worth?

She has an estimated net worth of $150,000 as of 2022. She has earned this sum from her career as an actress, model, TV personality and businesswoman. At the tender age of 25, she is considered one f the most influential young personalities in the country.

Chinenye Nnebe's fast facts

Who is Chinenye Nnebe? She is a talented and well-established film actress, model, TV personality and entrepreneur. Who are Chinenye Nnebe's parents? She is the daughter of Uche Nancy, a Nigerian actress, set decorator and movie producer. How many sisters does Chinenye Nnebe have? She has three elder sisters, namely Sonia Uche, Ijeoma Nnebe and Chinanu Nnebe. How old is Nnebe Chinenye? The Nollywood actress is 25 years old as of 2022 since she was born on 5 April 1997. Is Chinenye Nnebe married? No, she is single and focused on building her career as an actress, model and entrepreneur. Who is the father of Chinenye Nnebe's son? Unfortunately, the actress has not revealed any information about his son's father.

Chinenye Nnebe is a young and super-talented Nigerian actress, model, TV personality and entrepreneur. Even though she began her career in the entertainment industry at the tender age of three, her future in the industry seems promising. In addition, Chienenye has a considerable fan base on different social media platforms such as Instagram.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting article about Fella Makafui. She is a well-celebrated Ghanaian actress and model whose contribution to the entertainment industry cannot be ignored. She rose to fame for starring in YOLO after which she has landed numerous film roles.

Fella Makafui is a real-life example of what one can achieve through hard work, determination and commitment. She has risen through the ranks to become one of the best actresses and entrepreneurs in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh