Kwaku Manu has shared new details about Funny Face's ongoing mental health crisis after a phone conversation with him

In a trending video, the Kumawood actor said that his embattled colleague is battling a spiritual issue, not a physical one

Kwaku Manu also called on his colleagues to have sympathy for Funny Face and forgive his recent social media utterances

Ghanaian comic actor Kwaku Manu has opened up about a recent conversation with his colleague Funny Face after reaching out to him.

Kwaku Manu speaks about Funny Face

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kwaku Manu shared that he had an hour-long phone call with Funny Face.

The Kumawood actor stated his colleague was battling a spiritual issue and had consulted a US-based Ghanaian pastor for assistance.

"I spoke to Funny Face for over an hour at dawn. I have been able to reach him and have a conversation. I have spoken with Adonteng Boateng, a Virginia-based pastor, and we are looking for solutions to Funny Face's problems. I want to plead that whatever Funny Face is doing is not child's play. He is going through something spiritual."

Kwaku Manu also thanked ex-footballer Asamoah Gyan for supporting Funny Face in recent months.

He also appealed to Ghanaian celebrities and citizens to sympathise with Funny Face and support him as he goes through his latest mental health crisis.

Reactions to Kwaku Manu's comments

Kwaku Manu's comments about Funny Face's issues triggered mixed reactions from social media users. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

Gôôd Bêttêr Bêst commented:

"Kwaku Manu always give me inspiration how he use to say things to advise funny face . God really bless u Kwaku Manu."

Rich miss Eunice ( lupi mom) commented:

"Bless you bro he really needs prayers 🙏🙏."

Yaaba goddess commented:

"We are all going thru a lot… we just don’t come out and shout."

Champagne commented:

"Masa he is not the one person in Ghana going through something. You all are fake people because u have his type in your family fix that first."

occupant7 commented:

"Bra Kwaku we are all mad ooh but we dey our family house."

