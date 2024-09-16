Funny Face has reached out to popular radio host Aunty Naa to help him test the paternity of the kids he has with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole

The embattled comedian, who has been having a mental breakdown on social media, wept as he reached out to Aunty Naa in a viral video

The comedian said he had reason to believe the kids might not be his, accusing Vanessa of being unfaithful during their time together

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has reached out to popular radio personality Aunty Naa in an emotional plea for help in determining the paternity of his three children with Vanessa Nicole, his ex-partner.

Funny Face pleads with Aunty Naa to help him do DNA to prove that his children with Vanessa Nicole are truly his. Photo source: therealfunnyface

Source: Instagram

The troubled comedian, who has been struggling with mental health issues in recent times, appeared in a viral video that showed him visibly distressed and tearfully sharing his concerns.

Funny Face has been facing personal turmoil, much of it shared on social media. According to Funny Face, he had reasons to believe that Vanessa may have been unfaithful during their relationship.

The comedian's suspicions stem from an old interview in which Vanessa admitted to having dated another man while eight months pregnant with one of their children. He shared this video on his Instagram page.

Vanessa Nicole and Funny Face's relationship has been marked by ups and downs, with their public disagreements often making headlines.

Funny Face sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

leightawiah said:

"This vanessa girl is she okay... she no dey see the pain this guy is going through"

Constance Benni wrote:

"Pastor love and funny face are representing gh for broken heart-a-ton😂"

BabyGodl commented:

"I was feeling pitty until he said Ante Naa wo maame tw3😂😂😂 eii so how would she help if you're insulting her"

Kwaku Manu reaches out to Funny Face

Funny Face has received sympathy from many Ghanaians amid his mental health struggles.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kwaku Manu was one of the first celebrities to reach out to the comedian.

Kwaku Manu claimed that his embattled colleague was battling a spiritual problem.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh