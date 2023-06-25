Ghanaian actress Yvonne Neldon wrote about her time in Aggrey Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion Senior High School in her memoir

She disclosed the wretched conditions that existed, which made her time in school difficult

The CEO of NY Productions added that some of her friends who had options left for other schools with better facilities

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson opened up about her life journey in her new book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

She spoke about struggling with her identity in her father's absence, failed attempts at finding love and being coerced into terminating a pregnancy.

Another aspect of her life mentioned in her memoir is acquiring knowledge in a second-cycle school, Aggrey Memorial.

Terrible dining food

If there was one thing good thing Yvonne Nelson praised her mother for in the book was her loaded chop box. She disclosed that her mother's generosity with her provisions kept her well-nourished.

She wrote, "To say that the food was terrible is the mildest way to put the situation in Aggrey Memorial, which defies description. I remember the soup we nicknamed "moftoto". It was either groundnut or palm nut soup. It was so light that you could see your image if you looked into it."

Bathing outside

The Ghanaian actress said the students, including females, sometimes bathed in the open because the bathrooms could not hold their numbers.

"Take away" toilets

"And the only way to avoid smelling as if you had swum in the toilet was to resort to what we called "take away."

Yvonne Nelson described how they had to poop in rubber bags and throw them into nearby farms.

