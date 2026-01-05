Award-winning Ghanaian actress and television presenter Emelia Brobbey sparked widespread conversations after stating that divorce is a normal part of life.

In a viral video, she explained that divorce is not exclusive to celebrities, stressing that ordinary people also go through it.

Emelia Brobbey talks about her divorce

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on GhanaWeb, Emelia Brobbey cautioned the public against stigmatising divorce. She explained that no one enters marriage expecting it to fail, but sometimes things do not work out as planned, leading to separation.

The actress highlighted that celebrities often go through emotional struggles during divorce, but are forced to hide their pain and appear strong in public.

She also noted that some couples reach a mutual understanding before divorcing, which is why many divorcees can remain friends afterwards.

She said that divorce should not be viewed as a taboo, adding that people from all walks of life experience it when relationships stop working. According to her, mutual agreement and understanding often play a key role in how peacefully a divorce is handled.

Emelia Brobbey talks about McBrown’s divorce

The Okukuseku Talk Show host also shared her thoughts on Nana Ama McBrown’s divorce. She described the situation as a normal life experience, emphasising that celebrity status does not make anyone immune to marital challenges.

Emelia Brobbey explained that fame can either strengthen or strain a marriage, depending on how couples manage public attention and pressure. She added that while celebrity life comes with privileges, it also introduces unique challenges that can affect relationships.

Speaking about her own future, Emelia Brobbey revealed that she is not against marriage and may consider remarrying if she meets the right partner. She explained that compatibility, understanding, and mutual respect would be key factors in her decision.

According to her, marriage is beautiful and meaningful for women, and she would gladly embrace it again if the opportunity presents itself under the right conditions.

