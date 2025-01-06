Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey is celebrating her birthday in style as she slays in a beautiful white gown

The celebrity mother looked breathtaking in a custom-made outfit by a top male fashion designer in Ghana

Some social media users have commented on Emelia Brobbey's gorgeous birthday photos on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey is a year older today, January 6, 2025. The Kumawood actress, famous for always playing the role of a grieving wife or partner in movies, wore a custom-made outfit by Quophi Akotuah for her birthday shoot.

Emelia Brobbey wore a white long-sleeve lace gown designed with pearls for her timeless bridal-inspired gown.

Emelia Brobbey looks gorgeous in a white gown for her birthday photoshoot. Photo credit: @emeliabrobbey.

The fashionista accessorised her look with diamond designer earrings and fashionable rings to match the designs in her glamorous outfit.

Emelia Brobbey looked radiant in flawless makeup and a well-styled centre-parted frontal lace hairstyle to complete her look.

Emelia Brobbey slays in a white gown

Ghanaian photographer Ansah Ken commented on Emelia Brobbey's birthday photos.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ansahkenphotography stated:

"Happy birthday, sis".

iamobaapajulie stated:

"Happy Birthday, My Beautiful Queen 👑🎂🎉🥳🎊🎈."

appiah5909 stated:

"Beautiful blessings ❤️."

hug.doriss stated:

"Happy birthday, queen 😍."

gpomaa stated:

"Happy birthday, sis 🎂🍾🎉."

akyerebruwaagh stated:

"Happy, blessed birthday, dear ❤️🙌."

am_proud_of_emeliabrobbey stated:

"Happy birthday, Queen ❤️❤️❤️."

iamcelebrity_designer stated:

"Happy birthday, Queen 🎉🙏🏼❤️."

sarabel488 stated:

"Have a fantastic year filled with love, peace, happiness and good health ❤️❤️❤️happy birthday Queen."

justlove_beauty_palour stated:

"Happy birthday, sis."

efuatracy stated:

"Happy birthday, dear."

abenaghanaofficial stated:

"Happy Birthday, Queen 👸 🤍🤍🤍."

mc_rajah233 stated:

"Happy Birthday to you, my crush. May God bless your new age and grant you the grace to live long on earth. Amen🙏🎂🎉🎈🙏❤️🫂😋😋❤️ Best wishes, my love ❤️ @emeliabrobbey ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Emelia Brobbey rocks an African print dress

As she stepped out, Ghanaian style influencer Emelia Brobbey looked gorgeous in a custom-made tie-and-dye maxi dress.

She wore a blue turban to match her classy outfit and a black designer bag to complete her look. For her makeup transformational look, she wore heavy makeup, long eyelashes, and brown shades of eyeshadow.

Check out the photos below:

Emelia Brobbey slays in a green jumpsuit

Ghanaian style influencer Emelia Brobbey looked exquisite in a green jumpsuit and long stylish kimono as she hosted top celebrities on her talk show.

Emelia Brobbey wore open-toe high heels to match her brown Balenciaga bag as she posed for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh