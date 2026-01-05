A University of Ghana student called out "campus hustlers" for selling early mornings, explaining that it disrupts her sleep

She specifically asked sellers of bread, sausage, and meat pies to stop their early trading, emphasising that learning should come before business

Her heartfelt plea sparked massive online reactions as netizens shared relatable experiences

A University of Ghana (Legon) student has sparked online conversations after appealing to "campus hustlers" to quit early morning sales in hostels.

A Legon student shares her frustration over business students who hawk early morning in the hostels, claiming they do not allow her to sleep. Image credit: angel_vanessa07/TikTok, Getty Images

In a TikTok video shared on her handle, @angel_vanessa07, Angel explained that the sellers disrupt her sleep.

According to Angel, the noise generated by traders selling right at students’ doorsteps in the early hours has made it difficult for her to rest.

“We are reopening. Legon hustlers who always come to our doors early in the morning must stop. You disturb us. We are unable to sleep,” she said emphatically.

She further revealed, “Because of this, we no longer use alarms since we know you will wake us up. This semester, please, stop selling so early. Did you come to school to sell or learn?”

Her heartfelt appeal has resonated widely, with many students and netizens sharing experiences and opinions about the early morning hustle culture on campus.

Reactions to student calling out Legon hustlers

Ghanaians have taken to the comment sections after the video went viral, offering humorous, empathetic, and nostalgic reactions. Some of the standout comments include:

🍃 Leidi Irys🪻 wrote:

"Enye woa, asem ntoo wo da."

P🐻 added:

"‘Freshhhhh breaddd’ 😭."

hidil1 shared:

"I hated that at tech err 😭."

Odede_odede😊 wrote:

"They beggggg😂"

Rick Cliff wrote:

"Ah, 6:30? You set an alarm for 6:30. Wow, I thought we set an alarm for 4 to 5 am."

sevenyardgeng051 shared:

"We suffered before, but thank God I’m an unemployed graduate 😂😂."

emeldamensa.h added:

"What about First Love members😭."

❤️ wrote:

"Brukina, maskey😭😭 for Prestige hostel."

Julia commented:

"Fresh bread, iced kenkey, brukina 😭😭😂😂😂."

haruna_general shared:

"Oh chaleee 😭😭 true oo."

Princess Efe🌸🦄💕 wrote:

"First, I could relate, but now I am a graduate 😂 somebody shout power 😂😂."

Blume&Bottles💕wrote:

"😂😂😂 We will come on weekends from 11 am. I sell body mists and oil perfumes, by the way."

Prof Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, the Director-General of GTEC, orders the University of Ghana to reverse the over 25 per cent academic fee increase. Photo credit: UGC.

GTEC directs UG to reverse fee increase

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has ordered the University of Ghana (UG/Legon) to reverse the recently announced academic fee increment for the 2025/2026 academic year.

In a letter dated Monday, January 5, 2026, and addressed to the Vice-Chancellor of UG, the Director-General of GTEC, Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, stated that the commission had taken note of the university’s decision to increase academic fees by over 25 per cent without approval from the relevant authorities.

According to GTEC, the unilateral action taken by UG management violates a directive issued on November 3, 2025, which instructed all publicly funded tertiary institutions not to implement any fee increases for the 2025/2026 academic year without parliamentary approval, as required by law.

