Alpha Hour Convocation 2025: Woman Sparks Reactions With Unexpected Prayer Request
- A young woman attended Alpha Hour Convocation 2025 with the sole aim of reconciling with her ex-boyfriend
- She admitted ending the relationship months earlier, but later realised she wanted him back
- Her unusual prayer request sparked mixed reactions after the interview video went viral online
While thousands gathered at the Accra Sports Stadium for the Alpha Hour Convocation 2025 to pray for blessings, breakthroughs, and a prosperous new year, one young woman's singular prayer request has captured the internet's attention.
The Alpha Hour 31st Convocation (also known as Alpha Hour Convocation 2025) was a major two-day spiritual gathering held at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana on December 30 to December 31, 2025.
Pastor Elvis Agyemang led the event, and it served as a "cross-over" service for the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026.
During a trending street interview at the event, the woman was asked about her intentions for attending the convocation. Instead of the expected spiritual aspirations, she boldly confessed her primary objective.
In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, a Ghanaian lady confessed that she was at the Alpha Hour Convocation to win back her ex-boyfriend.
"My primary objective... is to reconcile with my former boyfriend. I am the one who left him," she stated.
According to her, she had broken up with her partner, whom she called 'Big Baby', about five months earlier. However, after exploring other options, she had decided that she wanted to go back to him.
The video also features another attendee who offered her perspective on the situation, quoting the age-old adage:
"Sometimes you might not know what you have until you lose it."
She suggested that the young woman had been "humbled" and was now using the powerful prayer platform to seek a second chance at love. The woman's honest and controversial prayer goal has sparked mixed reactions on social media.
Watch the video on X below:
Reactions to Alpha Hour Convocation attendee's prayer
YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.
@ft_analytics91 said:
"Sister move on…..by now she left him for a rich guy & now e cast.🤣🤣🤣"
@Mflex_joe wrote:
"As the guy dey lakeside 70% chance say he be loaded. The girl see say the streets be cold. Mukui girl wey figure say she get choices dierrr someway ooo."
@FelixSelormHosu commented:
"That’s a beautiful advice from the lady …Very up there."
@arrestedboi stated:
"So as people dey pray for success and good health, she came to pray for her ex to come back to her. Hmmmm, no wonder the stadium was full."
Pastor Elvis’ wife at Alpha Hour convocation
YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the wife of the Alpha Hour convenor earned admiration after making a rare public appearance at the historic Alpha Hour Convocation.
Dressed elegantly in white, the beautiful Lady Mercy praised God with grace and confidence, celebrating the overwhelming turnout.
Her composed presence triggered emotional reactions, with many praising her support for her husband, Pastor Agyemang Elvis.
