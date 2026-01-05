A Ghanaian woman ostensibly lost GH¢40,000 on January 4, 2026, after falling victim to an online scam while trying to buy from Pizzaman Chickenman

The supposed incident unfolded when she clicked a fraudulent link cloning Pizzaman Chickenman channels, resulting in a massive financial loss

She has called on fellow Ghanaians to share her story and alert the Ghana Police and the fast-food brand to help recover her funds

A heartbreaking situation unfolded as a young Ghanaian lady allegedly lost GH¢40,000 to online scammers.

A young lady shares her ordeal after being allegedly scammed of GH₵40,000 while attempting to order from Pizzaman Chickenman. Image credit: TortoisePath, EDHUB/X, CU Management

Source: UGC

The incident was captured in a video shared by EDHUB on X on January 5, 2026, where the distressed woman could be seen crying uncontrollably over the supposed financial blow.

Based on her account, she had attempted to order from Pizzaman Chickenman using a link she found online, unaware that it was fake.

The link, posing as an official brand platform, allegedly drained her account immediately.

Lady appeals to Police, Pizzaman for help

In the video, the woman appealed directly to the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Yohonu and Pizzaman Chickenman, pleading for urgent intervention.

Her cries highlighted the growing dangers of fraudulent online activities, urging Ghanaians to remain vigilant when making digital transactions.

She urged the public to share her story widely, hoping the Ghana Police Service and the brand would respond quickly to prevent further victimisation and possibly help retrieve her lost funds.

The X video of the young lady crying for help is below.

Reactions as lady allegedly loses GH¢40k

Ghanaians reacted strongly online, with some expressing empathy while others shared practical advice on handling such scam incidents.

@bra_ging wrote:

"Now @samgeorgegh, over to you. Prove you can fish out this fraudster and earn the praise you deserve."

@kobionne shared:

"Just download the official food delivery apps. Sorry to hear this. Hope the culprit is caught."

@genzdoctorr added:

"Dzata needs to speed up with the new sim registration. If that won’t happen, they should find a way to make the sync across institutions work."

@NanaArab7 commented:

"The same happened to me. MTN never refunded. Best to change your momo pin immediately to avoid further losses."

@DavidLegacy5 wrote:

"Money is gone !!"

@IdanBarnes wrote:

"Are we saying such huge withdrawals can’t be traced? @GhPoliceService, please act fast. Trust the CID & Cybercrime unit."

@yeboah_caleb shared:

"I lost GH¢450 to the same scammers last Saturday."

@pandero7 wrote:

"How are these scam websites still running? IPs can be traced, why aren’t actions taken @GhPoliceService?"

@profkay0 wrote:

"Pizzaman Chickenman always says “No food, no payments”… We no dey hear???"

@KwameBerry_ commented:

"So Chris can't make a complaint about this to Google? A lot of people have been duped with this same Google number for years."

A Ghanaian man recounts how he was allegedly scammed by a lady whom he offered a ride to. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Man scammed after offering lady lift

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian man recounted a supposed unfortunate incident in which he offered a woman a lift from Amasaman to Pokuase, only for the trip to turn out to be an extortion scheme.

Upon reaching her destination, the ungrateful woman allegedly refused to leave the car and falsely accused him of hiring her for the night.

Several men who saw the commotion eventually pressured the man to settle the payment, leading him to transfer GH₵700 out of fear.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh