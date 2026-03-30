Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, has reportedly fallen ill amid his ongoing Menzgold prosecution

The businessman informed the Accra High Court of his condition, leading the court to grant him a request for a virtual trial

Many Ghanaians have reacted angrily, questioning delays in the case and raising concerns about fairness and justice in high-profile prosecutions

Businessman Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1, has reportedly fallen ill amid his long-running prosecution over the collapse of Menzgold, sparking mixed reactions online.

NAM1 Reportedly Falls Ill Amid Menzgold Case, Court Grants Virtual Trial as Ghanaians Outraged

Source: Instagram

A hearing in the case against the founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the defunct company was held at the Accra High Court on Monday, March 30, 2026.

Nana Appiah Mensah faces charges of defrauding by false pretence, operating a gold trading business without a licence, and money laundering.

He has been battling his prosecution for years and reportedly requested that the trial be held digitally due to his ill health.

During the March 30, 2026, hearing, the Accra High Court judge granted the request, sparking massive outrage on social media.

According to myjoyonline, the judge agreed to grant his request after receiving a medical report from the businessman’s lawyers, which confirmed that he was in a fragile medical state and could not engage in maximal physical exertion.

The Facebook post with details of the ruling in NAM1’s case is below.

Reactions to NAM1’s alleged weak condition

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the reports of Nana Appiah Mensah reportedly being in a weak state amid his ongoing court case.

Prince Maruf said:

"This case is long overdue. Children born before this scandal are currently in Primary 6."

Gamba Linat commented:

"By now, koraaaaa, the people have forgotten how much they invested with Menzgold."

Kassararni De Struff said:

"So all the rich people in this country are all sick, right?"

Daily Dose Hub wrote:

"Since this happened, he is yet to be prosecuted. If he were a poor man, he would have been spending 100 years in jail by now. Never misbehave if you are a poor man in Ghana."

Okwart Baakopɛ said:

"Meanwhile, someone stole just 60 cedis medicine which he couldn't afford to buy and he is in jail for one year. What a wicked country."

Source: YEN.com.gh