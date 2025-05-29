Renowned actress Emeli Brobbey, in a video, was seen enjoying a ride with her friends in the UK

The actress couldn't hide her excitement as she jammed to Black Sherif's song with her friends

Scores of fans thronged the comment section to share their admiration for the Kumawood actress

Ghanaian actress Emelia Brobbey was recently spotted in the UK.

Emelia Brobbey Flaunts her Fine Skin, Goes For a Ride Abroad in Posh Car

This comes after she was announced as part of Obaapa Christy's Power of Praise Concert in Birmingham on May 24, Milton Keynes on May 26, and London on May 31.

Skitmaker Akabenezer, popularly known as Dr Likee, is also on the trip alongside gospel musician Obaapa Christy, actress Vivian Jill Lawrence, and comic actor Kyekyeku.

The event is being organised by Otampi Music and is meant to provide Ghanaians in the diaspora a one in a million chance to interact with some of their favourite personalities.

Two shows have already been held, and the third and final is scheduled for May 31, 2025, in London.

In some videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, the actress was seen jamming to Black Sherif some songs off Black Sherif's Iron Boy album.

In the video she posed on TikTok the actress was captured singing Black Sherif's Sacrifice word for word.

In another, she was seen raving in a posh car with her friends as they jammed to Soma Obi.

Emelia Brobbey shares her admiration for Black Sherif

Award-winning actress Emelia Brobbey is among several Ghanaian celebrities who have publicly declared their love for Black Sherif's music, especially after his latest album, Iron Boy.

The album was released on April 3, 2025, and has received strong reviews from fans and music critics. It has 15 songs and talks about real-life struggles, perseverance, and rising above challenges.

The Iron Boy album features only two guest artists—Nigerian singers Fireboy DML and Seyi Vibez. The production team includes AR Beats, Samsney, Joker Nharnah, and several others. Black Sherif promoted the album heavily on social media before its release, posting tracklists, snippets, and behind-the-scenes content.

Tracks like The Victory Song, Top of the Morning, and Where Them Boyz have also made waves like Soma. In addition to his musical achievements, Black Sherif has been nominated for the Best International Act at the 2025 BET Awards.

This nomination marks a significant milestone in his career, as he is the only Ghanaian artist recognised in this category for the year.

