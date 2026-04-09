Ghanaian comedian Jeneral Ntatia is aiming to become MP for Odododiodio Constituency

His political interest is driven by a passion for community service and aiding young Ghanaians

Ntatia, who is aligned to the NPP, believes politics should empower communities, not foster conflict

Ghanaian comedian Jeneral Ntatia, known in private life as Prince Kwame Amoabeng, has expressed interest in entering active politics.

According to him, it is his ambition to become a politician and serve as the Member of Parliament for the Odododiodio Constituency.

Jeneral Ntatia: Comedian Shares His Interest in Politics, Says "I Want to Become Odododiodio MP"

Source: Instagram

Speaking on DayBreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he explained that his decision to align with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stems from a genuine passion for helping people.

“I have always wanted to make a difference in people’s lives, and politics gives me a platform to do so,” he said.

Jeneral Ntatia noted that the NPP’s introduction of the Free SHS policy significantly influenced his political interest, as he believes it has positively impacted many young Ghanaians.

Beyond admiring the policy, he highlighted his personal contribution, saying, “I have supported about 12 individuals in furthering their education, and I want to continue uplifting my community.”

He also shared that his journey into politics has taught him valuable life lessons and shaped his perspective on leadership and service.

“Politics should not be seen as a space for conflict but as a platform to serve and empower communities,” he added.

Watch the Facebook video of Jeneral Ntatia's interview below:

Source: YEN.com.gh