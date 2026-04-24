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2026 Talented Kidz: Queen Dessa Pips DJ Zerbbm Jasper Blue to Win, Videos Emerge
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2026 Talented Kidz: Queen Dessa Pips DJ Zerbbm Jasper Blue to Win, Videos Emerge

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
1 min read
  • Queen Dessa was crowned winner of the 2026 Talented Kidz in a thrilling grand finale on Sunday, April 26, 2026
  • The 13-year-old captivated audiences with remarkable performances throughout the season
  • Fierce competition saw Poetlisha, Inno The Poet, DJ Zerbb, and Jasper Blue secure runner-up spots

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Dancer and singer Queen Dessa has emerged as the winner for the 2026 Talented Kidz, the 17th season.

2026 Talented Kidz, Queen Dessa Wins, Jasper Blue, Poetlisha, DJ Zerbb
Talented Kidz: Singer and Dancer Queen Dessa Wins Season 17, Videos Emerge
Source: Instagram

Queen Dessa came tops in the grand finale held at the National Theatre on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

After many weeks of consistent performances, the 13-year-old entered the finals as one of the favourites, and he did not disappoint.

She won ahead of four other finalists, Poetlisha, Inno The Poet, DJ Zerbb, and Jasper Blue, who took the fourth, third, second, and first runner-up positions, respectively.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

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