Queen Dessa was crowned winner of the 2026 Talented Kidz in a thrilling grand finale on Sunday, April 26, 2026

The 13-year-old captivated audiences with remarkable performances throughout the season

Fierce competition saw Poetlisha, Inno The Poet, DJ Zerbb, and Jasper Blue secure runner-up spots

Dancer and singer Queen Dessa has emerged as the winner for the 2026 Talented Kidz, the 17th season.

Talented Kidz: Singer and Dancer Queen Dessa Wins Season 17, Videos Emerge

Source: Instagram

Queen Dessa came tops in the grand finale held at the National Theatre on Sunday, April 26, 2026.

After many weeks of consistent performances, the 13-year-old entered the finals as one of the favourites, and he did not disappoint.

She won ahead of four other finalists, Poetlisha, Inno The Poet, DJ Zerbb, and Jasper Blue, who took the fourth, third, second, and first runner-up positions, respectively.

Source: YEN.com.gh