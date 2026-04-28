Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay, faced heavy criticism after her interview with Richard Nii Armah Quaye was labelled a 'soft' PR exercise by social media users

Popular TikToker Trouble Carlos amplified the backlash, accusing Delay of abandoning her signature tough interview style during her appearance with the embattled businessman

Delay subtly pushed back against critics by retweeting a fan post praising her 18-year career and describing her as Ghana's most coveted interviewer

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso has subtly pushed back against backlash on social media after her interview with Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

Media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, aka Delay, pushes back against criticism of her interview with Richard Nii Armah Quaye. Image credit: @niiarmahquaye

Source: Twitter

On Saturday, April 25, Richard Nii Armah Quaye appeared on the latest episode of The Delay Show to address the ongoing situation surrounding his divorce from his ex-wife.

During his appearance on the Delay Show, the businessman dismissed claims that his wife played a crucial role in establishing his business.

He said he was already rich when they got married and he funded the entire ceremony as well as owned a trendy car at the time.

Richard Nii Armah Quaye also lobbied numerous allegations against his ex-wife, including claiming she was refusing to allow their children to travel abroad.

“My children don't have visas as I speak to you today, because their mother is so bitter to the extent that anytime I want something, she blocks it. I can go and apply for a visa for my children, and the response I get is per mother is concerned, it won't be approved,” he said.

Delay slammed over RNAQ interview

After Richard Nii Armah Quaye’s appearance on her program, Delay faced heavy criticism on social media from Ghanaians for the alleged ‘soft’ nature of her interview with the businessman.

Delay has built a reputation for her tough interviews which unsettle many guests and leave them incriminating themselves on multiple occassions.

However, social media users observed that her interaction with Richard Nii Armah Quaye was the opposite of that, which many describing the episode as a PR exercise instead of a legitimate interview.

Popular TikToker Trouble Carlos shared this criticism on his TikTok page, stirring mixed reactions from netizens.

The TikTok video of Trouble Carlos accusing Delay of having a ‘softball’ interview with RNAQ is below.

Delay subtly addresses RNAQ interview critics

On Monday, April 27, Delay took to her Twitter account to subtly shade critics claiming her interview with Richard Nii Armah Quaye was not professional.

A fan of the media personality shared a photo of RNAQ and Delay and praised her as one of the most coveted interviewers in Ghana.

“18 wonderful years 🎊🥰 in the game and she’s 2nd to none. She has built a platform that every person in GH and beyond feels privileged to be interviewed by her. Abusuafoɔ Delay is who she thinks she is. The lion 🦁 queen ❤️,” the Twitter user wrote.

Delay retweeted the post, indicating her endorsement of the sentiment and brushing aside claims that her RNAQ interview was somewhat defective.

The Instagram post showing Delay's message is below.

Joana Quaye's alleged cousin criticises Delay for allegedly denying RNAQ's ex-wife a chance to share her story. Image credit: RichardNiiArmahQuaye

Source: Facebook

Joana Quaye’s cousin slams Delay

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Joana Quaye’s alleged cousin accused Delay of blocking RNAQ’s ex-wife attempts to appear on her show.

In a video, she said their side first reached out to the broadcaster, who declined to take sides in the conflict, only to later interview Richard Quaye.

Source: YEN.com.gh