Chelsea football star Mykhailo Mudryk has been handed a four-year ban from football following a doping violation

The Ukrainian winger has since appealed the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport as he seeks to clear his name

His last appearance came on November 29, 2024, when Chelsea secured a 2-0 win over Heidenheim in the UEFA Conference League

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Mykhailo Mudryk has been handed a four-year ban by the Football Association after testing positive for a banned substance in 2024.

The Chelsea winger has strongly denied any wrongdoing and has already filed an appeal.

The case has now been referred to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a final ruling.

Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk faces a four-year ban from the Football Association over a doping offence. Photo by DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Why Mudryk was banned by the FA

According to talkSPORT, Mudryk was first provisionally suspended in December 2024 after a urine sample returned a positive test for meldonium while on international duty with Ukraine.

The situation escalated in June when the FA formally charged him following further analysis of his B sample.

Since the suspension, Mudryk has been unable to train with Chelsea. He has instead been using facilities at Uxbridge to maintain his fitness.

Mykhailo Mudryk maintains his innocence, challenging the FA's ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

Mudryk maintains innocence, appeals ban

The 25-year-old, who is a devout Christian, has maintained his innocence throughout the process and has enlisted Morgan Sports Law to handle his case.

The same firm previously represented Paul Pogba during his own doping suspension.

His last appearance came on November 29, 2024, when Chelsea beat Heidenheim 2-0 in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Mudryk scored in that match, which turned out to be his final contribution before the ban took effect.

Chelsea went on to win the competition later that season, but Mudryk’s future in the game now depends on the outcome of his appeal.

The West London club appear to have moved on from the incident, handing Mudryk’s No.10 shirt to Cole Palmer at the start of the 2024/25 season.

Reacting to his ban, the former Shakhtar Donetsk poster boy denied the allegations in a statement released last year, as cited by the Daily Express:

"This has come as a complete shock, as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened. I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon."

He is reportedly keen to return to action this year and has been maintaining his fitness by training with non-league side Uxbridge FC alongside a private coach, even hiring goalkeepers for specialised sessions.

According to BBC Sport, Chelsea have declined to comment as they await the outcome of the ongoing process.

Ex-Ghana international handed a lifetime ban

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana international Yaw Yeboah has been handed a lifetime ban by Major League Soccer.

The 28-year-old, along with another player, was found guilty of sports fixing following an independent investigation.

Source: YEN.com.gh