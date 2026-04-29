The National Youth Authority (NYA) announced comedian Funny Face as an incoming ambassador for its Red Means Stop substance abuse campaign on April 26, 2026

Funny Face welcomed the news on social media with a heartfelt post thanking God, marking another milestone in his recovery from substance abuse and mental health challenges

NYA CEO Osman Ayariga’s announcement sparked positive reactions from Ghanaians, who praised the comic actor for making a remarkable recovery from his documented struggles

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has been selected by the National Youth Authority (NYA) to partner with them on their ongoing campaign against substance abuse dubbed Red Means Stop.

The National Youth Authority announces the impending appointment of Funny Face as an ambassador for its Red Means Stop substance abuse campaign. Image credit: @therealfunnyface

Source: Instagram

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the agency, Osman Ayariga, announced the move during an appearance at the comedy show Laugh It Off, organised by Ghanaian-based Nigerian comedian, Parrot Mouth, on Saturday, April 26, 2026.

The show saw performances from numerous notable comics across Ghana and Nigeria, including Funny Face and Klint Da Drunk.

Osman Ayariga appeared onstage during the event to promote Red Means Stop and announced that the agency was going to engage Funny Face to become an ambassador to work with the NYA on boosting the campaign.

The announcement sparked joyous reactions on social media, with some Ghanaians describing it as an insightful choice due to Funny Face’s own past issues with substance abuse.

Below is the Facebook video of Osman Ayariga announcing Funny Face’s impending appointment as an NYA Red Means Stop ambassador.

Funny Face reacts to impending NYA role

On Tuesday, April 28, Funny Face took to social media to react with joy to the announcement by the government official.

The comic actor’s career had been derailed in recent years due to his substance abuse, which reportedly led to multiple mental health crises and led to his being committed to a mental institution.

After his release, he has been working hard to return to normal and gradually rebuild his career.

He posted a flyer announcing the move and thanked God for the latest achievement on his road to recovery.

“To GOD be the Glory 🙏❤️🫶,” Funny Face wrote.

The TikTok post shared by the comic actor is below.

Reactions to Funny Face’s NYA appointment

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the impending appointment of Funny Face as an NYA ambassador.

kekeli_akosua said:

"It’s just a matter of time, one day p3 the story will change. 🙌🙌🙌."

eastlegon_hyper wrote:

"You’re the perfect person to campaign for this 👏👏👏."

pris.cy1 commented:

"We are not done yet, dear👏👏🔥🔥🔥."

sabodeliveries said:

"You suffer to later understand why you had to suffer. It's all good. Alhamdulillah."

The National Youth Authority (NYA) appoints rapper Medikal as an ambassador for its anti-substance abuse campaign. Image credit: Medikal

Source: Twitter

NYA appoints Medikal for substance abuse campaign

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Youth Authority appointed rapper Samuel Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, as an ambassador for the Red Means Stop campaign.

The Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, announced the news to Parliament during a speech before the August House on Thursday, February 26, 2026.

He said the controversial musician was chosen due to his appeal and growing influence within the ranks of Ghanaian youth.

Source: YEN.com.gh