Funny Face Named NYA Ambassador for Red Means Stop Substance Abuse Campaign
- The National Youth Authority (NYA) announced comedian Funny Face as an incoming ambassador for its Red Means Stop substance abuse campaign on April 26, 2026
- Funny Face welcomed the news on social media with a heartfelt post thanking God, marking another milestone in his recovery from substance abuse and mental health challenges
- NYA CEO Osman Ayariga’s announcement sparked positive reactions from Ghanaians, who praised the comic actor for making a remarkable recovery from his documented struggles
Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has been selected by the National Youth Authority (NYA) to partner with them on their ongoing campaign against substance abuse dubbed Red Means Stop.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the agency, Osman Ayariga, announced the move during an appearance at the comedy show Laugh It Off, organised by Ghanaian-based Nigerian comedian, Parrot Mouth, on Saturday, April 26, 2026.
The show saw performances from numerous notable comics across Ghana and Nigeria, including Funny Face and Klint Da Drunk.
Osman Ayariga appeared onstage during the event to promote Red Means Stop and announced that the agency was going to engage Funny Face to become an ambassador to work with the NYA on boosting the campaign.
The announcement sparked joyous reactions on social media, with some Ghanaians describing it as an insightful choice due to Funny Face’s own past issues with substance abuse.
Below is the Facebook video of Osman Ayariga announcing Funny Face’s impending appointment as an NYA Red Means Stop ambassador.
Funny Face reacts to impending NYA role
On Tuesday, April 28, Funny Face took to social media to react with joy to the announcement by the government official.
The comic actor’s career had been derailed in recent years due to his substance abuse, which reportedly led to multiple mental health crises and led to his being committed to a mental institution.
After his release, he has been working hard to return to normal and gradually rebuild his career.
He posted a flyer announcing the move and thanked God for the latest achievement on his road to recovery.
“To GOD be the Glory 🙏❤️🫶,” Funny Face wrote.
Donald Trump: Prophet Amoako Atta’s old prophecy seemingly comes to pass, “Ayatollah Ali will not rest”
The TikTok post shared by the comic actor is below.
Reactions to Funny Face’s NYA appointment
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the impending appointment of Funny Face as an NYA ambassador.
kekeli_akosua said:
"It’s just a matter of time, one day p3 the story will change. 🙌🙌🙌."
eastlegon_hyper wrote:
"You’re the perfect person to campaign for this 👏👏👏."
pris.cy1 commented:
"We are not done yet, dear👏👏🔥🔥🔥."
sabodeliveries said:
"You suffer to later understand why you had to suffer. It's all good. Alhamdulillah."
NYA appoints Medikal for substance abuse campaign
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Youth Authority appointed rapper Samuel Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, as an ambassador for the Red Means Stop campaign.
The Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment, George Opare Addo, announced the news to Parliament during a speech before the August House on Thursday, February 26, 2026.
He said the controversial musician was chosen due to his appeal and growing influence within the ranks of Ghanaian youth.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh