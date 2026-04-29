Maha Ayew, second daughter of Dede Ayew, celebrated her 10th birthday surrounded by family and joy

Her grandfather, Abedi Pele, participated in the festivities, helping Maha cut her birthday cake in a heartwarming video

Maha, dressed in a stylish outfit, beamed with excitement as loved ones celebrated her special milestone

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Maha Ayew, the second daughter of former Black Stars captain Andre "Dede" Ayew, has turned 10.

Dede Ayew's 2nd Daughter Turns 10, Abedi Pele Helps Her to Cut Birthday Cake in Video

Source: Instagram

Maha celebrated her milestone birthday on Monday, April 28, 2026, at home with her elder sister, Inaya, and their grandparents.

Maha's mother, Yvonne Ayew, took to Instagram to share photos and videos of Maha's celebration.

In one of the videos, the birthday girl, named after Abedi Pele's wife, was spotted dressed in a black T-shirt over faded blue jean shorts.

With a crown on her head and a sash on her neck, she stood before a table with three different cakes.

Standing to her left were her grandfather, Abedi Pele, her sister, Inaya, and her grandmother, Maha Ayew, with colourful balloons and foil balloons indicating her age.

The young Maha looked excited as the family joined in cutting through the cakes on the table.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Dede Ayew's first daughter graduates from school

The birthday celebration comes after Maha's elder sister and Dede Ayew's first daughter, Inaya, graduated from her IB Primary Years Programme.

Just the birthday, their mother shared beautiful photos on Instagram to celebrate her daughter's latest achievement.

The photos from Inaya's graduation got many congratulating and celebrating her, including her aunt Imani.

Dede Ayew's second daughter, Maha, has turned eight years old. Photo source: @andreayew10, @elaliaa

Source: Instagram

Source: YEN.com.gh