A response from an alleged victim of Yaytseslav's dealings in Ghana has emerged on social media amid ongoing online backlash

The alleged victim's experience with the trending Russian content creator were shared in a viral video on TikTok

Yaytseslav's alleged victim's remarks on the controversial videos have triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaian social media users

An alleged victim of the infamous Russian man Yaytseslav has reportedly broken her silence amid the scandal involving his recorded escapades with several Ghanaian women.

An alleged victim of Russian content creator Yaytseslav breaks her silence after controversial videos emerge.

Source: Facebook

Vyacheslav Trahov, aka Yaytseslav, who claims Russian nationality, has become a trending topic in the country after clips of his escapades with some Ghanaian women went viral on social media on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

Many of the controversial videos showed the Russian plying the streets around the Accra Mall area, interacting with female shoppers and other acquaintances he encountered during his regular public outings.

The controversial Russian man would later invite them to his apartment and record their conversations and escapades with his Meta glasses, reportedly without their permission, to share online.

Russian man Yaytseslav's dealings with Ghanaian women

In many instances, Yaytseslav approached the Ghanaian ladies to exchange phone numbers with him before convincing them to visit his residence later, all of which he recorded.

After his dealings with the alleged unsuspecting women, he breached many privacy laws by uploading their content on TikTok, YouTube, and a private Telegram channel.

Short edited videos of his controversial activities were uploaded online, while the full content was accessible on his private Telegram channel at a subscription fee of five dollars per month.

The videos sparked outrage among Ghanaians on social media, with many questioning how he was able to enter the country and engage in his activities without being caught.

At first, many people wondered who the infamous Russian man really was, as he was careful to hide his face in the videos while filming his dealings with the women.

However, vlogger Clement Nana Asamoah of Gossips 24 TV, who was among the first to speak about Yaytseslav's activities, unveiled his identity on social media.

He shared reported videos of the man with his face showing as he and a lady went to his apartment after a public outing.

Amid the controversy, Yaytseslav has deleted all videos of his escapades with Ghanaian women on TikTok and made his account private.

Telegram also reportedly took down his videos with the Ghanaian ladies, while his TikTok account got banned following mass complaints online.

The Facebook video said to show Yaytselav's full identity amid the controversy, is below:

Yaytseslav's alleged victim breaks silence on videos

According to TikToker Ama Cella, a colleague of one of Yaytseslav's victims joined her recent TikTok live session to clear the air on the trending videos.

She claimed that the videos were edited and that the Russian content creator's encounters and various escapades with the Ghanaian women were not filmed in a day.

Ama Cella claimed that the alleged victim detailed the numerous conversations with Yaytseslav for a certain period before their private escapades.

A Russian man goes viral after filming his controversial interaction with Ghanaian women, prompting a furious response from media personality MzGee.

Source: Facebook

She claimed that some of the videos were recorded within several months and edited to make them appear like the events transpired in a day.

Ama Cella also advised the other victims from Yaytseslav's controversial videos.

The TikTok video of Ama Cella sharing the alleged victim's remarks on Yaytseslav's videos is below:

Yaytseslav's victim reportedly admitted to the hospital

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a victim of Yaytseslav's escapades in Ghana was reportedly admitted to the hospital after her video surfaced online.

Comedian Ajeezay claimed that the victim had planned on taking a drastic life-changing action before she was caught on Friday, February 13, 2026.

The news of Yaytseslav's victim's hospitalisation triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

