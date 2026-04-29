FC Barcelona are quietly working on a surprise summer transfer that could solve an overlooked squad issue for a remarkably low fee

An unnoticed contract twist may hand Barcelona the opportunity to sign an experienced top-flight star for far less than many expected

Deco has already started behind-the-scenes talks over a potential deal that could become one of the club’s smartest moves of the window

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FC Barcelona are expected to prioritise strengthening their striker and centre-back options during the summer transfer window, but the club are also keeping an eye on improvements in other areas of the squad.

With sporting director Deco overseeing recruitment plans, one position being assessed is goalkeeper, where the Catalan giants may look to sign a stronger understudy for first-choice stopper Joan Garcia.

Barcelona target Real Sociedad's Alex Remiro. Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Wojciech Szczesny has featured very little this season, and although he remains respected internally, there is growing belief that Barcelona could benefit from a more reliable deputy.

Remiro emerges as an affordable option

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo via Barca Universal, Alex Remiro has surfaced as a realistic target, with Real Sociedad potentially willing to sell for under €15 million this summer.

According to Transfermarkt, the experienced La Liga goalkeeper is contracted until 2027, meaning he will soon enter the final year of his current deal.

That situation could significantly reduce his price, despite a reported release clause worth between €70 million and €75 million.

Barcelona see the possible fee as excellent value, especially for a proven top-flight goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, it is understood Deco has already spoken with Remiro’s representatives to gauge interest in a switch, though signing a goalkeeper is not currently viewed as an urgent priority.

Any move is likely to depend on expected changes in the goalkeeping department, with decisions still to be made over Szczesny, Diego Kochen, Aron Yaakobishvili, and Inaki Pena.

Osimhen on Barcelona's radar

Meanwhile, Barcelona are also monitoring other players ahead of the 2026/27 season.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the Spanish giants are considering a summer move for Victor Osimhen, who currently plays for Galatasaray and impressed with the Nigeria national football team at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Napoli striker has established himself as one of Europe’s most reliable forwards, having claimed the Serie A Golden Boot during the 2022/23 campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh