A young man believed to be the mate of the tipper truck involved in the fatal crash has shared his account of how the incident occurred

According to the mate, the truck was transporting a heavy load of gravel and was travelling towards Accra at the time

Authorities are expected to investigate the incident further as concerns over road safety continue to grow

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A young man believed to be the mate of the tipper truck involved in the fatal crash that claimed the lives of a University of Cape Coast lecturer and his assistant has shared a detailed account of how the incident occurred.

The accident, which happened along the Takoradi-Accra highway, involved a tipper truck that reportedly lost control and spilt its load onto a saloon car carrying the victims.

A young man believed to be the mate of the tipper truck has recounted how the fatal crash took the life of lecturer, Dr Kwabena Agyemang and his assistant, Peter Amoadu-Asmah. Photo credit: AskGhana/X

Source: Facebook

The young man said the truck was transporting a heavy load of gravel and was en route to Accra at the time of the incident.

According to him, the situation escalated when a pickup truck travelling in the opposite direction attempted what he described as a wrongful overtaking manoeuvre.

He explained that the driver of the tipper truck, in an attempt to avoid a head-on collision, was forced to veer out of his lane.

Watch the TikTok video here:

How the collision happened

The witness further stated that the pickup truck managed to return to its lane after realising the danger it had created.

The tipper truck mate spoke after the incident that claimed the lives of a lecturer and his assistant. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

However, he noted that a saloon car that was following closely behind the pickup truck appeared not to have noticed the unfolding situation.

He alleged that due to the weight of the load, the tipper truck driver lost control after swerving, causing the truck to become unstable.

The bucket of the truck is said to have tipped over and crashed into the saloon car, leading to the fatal outcome.

“It could have been avoided”

The young man described the incident as deeply traumatic, noting that it was the first time he had witnessed such a tragedy.

He attributed the crash to a single act of dangerous overtaking and stressed that the incident could have been avoided if proper caution had been exercised.

He also advised drivers using the Takoradi Accra highway to be careful, disciplined, and calculated in their movements on the road.

Authorities are expected to continue investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash as calls for improved road safety intensify.

The accident claimed the lives of a lecturer of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), Dr Kwabena Agyemang and his teaching assistant, Mr Peter Amoadu-Asmah.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Netizens commiserate with victims of the accident

Scores of social media users have shared their thoughts on the development. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below.

PIN DEM commented:

"Hm, they said don’t speed on roads, but still people don’t listen, they will only listen after such an accident, you are here explaining yourself, we need to arrest you sef."

Le Professeur said:

"It's simple, you have to know the speed of your car, it's not every overtaking u should be doing if your car can’t go at a top speed."

Dada ba Gh noted:

"Me, I always say this: if I drive a big truck or trailer and any useless driver makes a foolish overtaking, I will never move to the side for you da. I will help you meet your ancestors since you refused to use your head. So, so reckless driving all the time."

Wanderlust shares challenges during past trips

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a member of the group, who embarked on the historic road trip from Accra to London, said they faced discouragement.

Richard Anim revealed that some government officials turned their backs on them before the commencement of their journey.

He said that when the group disclosed their plans to a government official in a high position, they were discouraged.

Source: YEN.com.gh