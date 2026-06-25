Larry Dogbey, Managing Editor of The Herald newspaper, has been convicted and sentenced to seven days in prison by an Accra High Court

The case was brought in connection with The Herald's reporting on businessman Kevin Okyere and his company Petraco SA

Dogbey said journalism is not a crime, as Ghanaians reacted to the sentencing of the pro-NDC editor

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Larry Dogbey, the Managing Editor of The Herald newspaper, has been convicted and sentenced to seven days' imprisonment.

The Herald's Larry Dogbey gets jailed over the newspaper's reports on Kevin Okyere's Springfield Energy. Photo source: Larry Dogbey, Kevin Okyere

Source: Facebook

Justice Isaac Addo of an Accra High Court jailed Dogbey in a case connected to his newspaper's coverage of Ghanaian businessman Kevin Okyere and Swiss multinational Petraco SA.

Dogbey announced the development on Thursday, June 25, 2026,in stating:

"Justice Isaac Addo for an Accra High Court, has just convicted me and sentenced me to seven days' imprisonment in the case involving Kevin Okyere and Petraco SA."

Larry Dogbe's Herald's coverage of Kevin Okyere

The Herald had been reporting extensively on alleged improprieties connected to Kevin Okyere's Springfield Energy and its dealings.

The newspaper published a report in February 2026 linking President John Mahama's visit to Dubai to Kevin Okyere's release from detention in the emirate, a story that drew significant public attention.

Kevin Okyere had widely been reported to have been arrested in Dubai in November 2025, a report strongly pushed by The Herald.

Larry Dogbe's reaction to jail sentence

In his post, Dogbey noted that The Herald's reports were from a petition filed by the multinational company with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), and the Attorney-General, among other institutions.

In his post, Dogbey expressed defiance in the face of the sentence, writing:

"Ghana Deserves better...Journalism is not a crime."

See Larry Dogbey's Facebook post below:

Ghanaians react to Larry Dogbe's sentence

The statement struck a chord with Ghanaians, many of whom expressed shock at the conviction of a prominent media figure over editorial content.

The Herald is widely regarded as a pro-NDC publication aligned with Ghana's ruling government, making the conviction a particularly unexpected development in the country's media landscape.

Togbe Ngoryifiaga said:

"Sorry bro. It’s only seven days. Sad that the courts major in minors, but you didn’t pay them off. He would’ve ruled differently. That’s how a kleptocratic system operates."

Steve Kamassah said:

"Oh, is it a civil or criminal case? Fellow, what is required by law to avoid the sentencing?"

Sam Aku Kelly said:

"Keep quiet and go get your blanket. Just one week and you are wailing like this? Others got more time for less offence, you won't even thank God. Do you know Abronye? What was his crime again?"

Nana Yaw Addo Nyansaboakwa said:

"Karma Karma Karma. Exactly A Year Ago, You Made A Post Chanting “ The Law Is The Law “ Now You’re Here Crying Because The Same Law Has Got Hold Of You. “Know One Knows Tomorrow” Hence, We Must Slow Down In Life."

Source: YEN.com.gh