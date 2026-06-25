Ghanaian cleric Prophet Nigel Gaisie faced intense criticism after his prophecy concerning South Africa's swift exit from the 2026 World Cup appeared to have failed to materialise

The prophet had previously claimed on social media that Bafana Bafana would be the very first national team to be eliminated from the global tournament

South Africa defied the spiritual prediction by defeating South Korea 1-0 in Monterrey to advance to the Round of 32 for the first time in their football history

Prominent Ghanaian cleric Prophet Nigel Gaisie has come under heavy backlash on social media after his prophecy predicting the early elimination of South Africa from the 2026 FIFA World Cup appears to have failed.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie faces backlash after his seemingly failed prophecy of South Africa's early exit from the 2026 World Cup, as Bafana Bafana advance to the Round of 32. Image credit: ESPN

Source: UGC

The Founder and Leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel had claimed that Bafana Bafana would be the very first country to exit the tournament.

In a Facebook post shared on June 18, 2026, Gaisie explicitly wrote:

"South Africa will be the first country to exit the tournament.... I pray, win for Chec*** PNG."

However, the prophecy completely collapsed on June 24, 2026, when South Africa secured a historic 1-0 victory over South Korea at the Monterrey Stadium in Mexico. The crucial win earned them four points in Group A, officially sealing their qualification into the Round of 32 knockout phase for the first time in the country's history.

The Facebook post below shows Prophet Nigel Gaisie's prediction for South Africa's national football team in the 2026 World Cup.

Netizens drag Nigel Gaisie over prophecy "fail"

The national team's qualification immediately triggered widespread mockery from football fans and social media users who called out the clergyman for delivering an inaccurate spiritual forecast.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the failed prophecy below:

Kennected Nana Agyeman Agyapong said:

"Let’s laugh at him together, errr."

Robert Hard-Bonzy added:

"Eiiii! My prophet😂😂😂😂."

Yaw Bediako Asare teased:

"If today didn’t march, April may 😂."

Mawuli Jagaban Aheto wrote:

"Eiii, the chairman himself 😃."

Ato Kwamena Baidoo commented:

"Prophet, for once I beg to differ, South Africa will beat Canada and advance to the round of 16, they have a good coach and a very compact team, and no prophecy can change it."

Prophet Nigel Gaisie drops his GH¢10m lawsuit against Evangelist Kumchacha with a firm condition attached. Image credit: Nigel Gaisie and Kumchacha Source: Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Nigel Gaisie drops GH¢10 million Kumtsatsa lawsuit

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that following days of public tension, the founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has withdrawn his GH¢10 million lawsuit against Evangelist Kumchacha, but only under strict conditions.

The two popular and outspoken religious figures have been at the centre of a public dispute on social media after Nigel Gaisie accused Kumchacha of making defamatory statements against him and his brand.

Source: YEN.com.gh