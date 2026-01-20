Senegal’s 2026 Africa Cup of Nations triumph over Morocco was marred by a 20-minute delay and an unprecedented player walk-off

The dramatic protest has fueled debate over whether CAF could punish Senegal, with extreme claims suggesting the Lions of Teranga could even be stripped of their title

Football history shows several nations have been banned or excluded from major tournaments for political interference, scandals, or global conflicts

Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations triumph in January 2026 was overshadowed by controversy, as the Lions of Teranga defeated hosts Morocco in circumstances that sparked widespread debate across the football world.

What should have been a historic celebration of Senegal’s dominance instead became a flashpoint for arguments over officiating, player conduct and the potential consequences that could still follow months after the final whistle.

The final itself descended into chaos late on, with the score still level when Morocco were awarded a highly contentious penalty in stoppage time. Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw reacted furiously, ordering his players to leave the pitch in protest, per the BBC.

The unprecedented walk-off stunned supporters inside the stadium and millions watching worldwide, raising immediate questions about whether Senegal had breached competition regulations.

After nearly 20 minutes of confusion, the Lions of Teranga eventually returned to the field, where Brahim Diaz failed to convert the penalty, allowing Senegal to go on and clinch the title.

Despite lifting the trophy, the manner of Senegal’s protest has continued to fuel speculation that sanctions could follow.

As reported by Fox Sports, CAF could yet impose punishment, with extreme voices even suggesting the reigning champions could be stripped of their AFCON crown.

While such an outcome remains unlikely, the controversy has reopened debate about precedent in football and whether Senegal could realistically face disqualification.

If that were to happen, Senegal would not be alone in history. Football has seen several nations banned or disqualified from major tournaments for reasons ranging from political interference to on-field scandals and global conflict.

YEN.com.gh looks at eight countries that have previously suffered such fates.

8 countries that were banned

Nigeria (international football, 2014)

Nigeria experienced a brief but notable suspension in 2014 after FIFA ruled that the government had interfered in the administration of the country’s football federation.

Although the ban lasted just nine days, it served as a clear warning that political involvement would not be tolerated at the highest level of the game.

Russia (FIFA & UEFA competitions, 2022-Present)

Russia remain excluded from all FIFA and UEFA competitions following the country’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, per ESPN.

The suspension applies to both national teams and club sides and is still in effect, marking one of the most significant long-term bans in modern football.

South Africa (international football, 1961-1992)

South Africa endured one of the longest exclusions in sporting history, spending 31 years banned from international football between 1961 and 1992.

The apartheid regime and its system of racial segregation led to Bafana Bafana being isolated from global competition until political change allowed their return.

Mexico (international football, 1988-1990)

Mexico were suspended from international football between 1988 and 1990 after their Under-20 team fielded four ineligible players during a CONCACAF tournament.

The punishment meant Mexico missed the 1990 World Cup in Italy, a rare absence for one of the competition’s regular participants.

Germany (World Cup, 1950)

Germany, despite being one of the most successful nations in World Cup history, were barred from the 1950 tournament.

The decision followed the aftermath of the Second World War, with the four-time champions excluded from the first post-war edition.

Japan (World Cup, 1950)

Japan faced a similar fate and were also prevented from entering the 1950 World Cup due to their role in the war, highlighting how global events have directly shaped football history.

Chile (World Cup, 1994)

Chile’s ban from the 1994 World Cup stemmed from a dramatic scandal during qualification for the 1990 tournament. Goalkeeper Roberto Rojas claimed to have been struck by a flare in Brazil, prompting Chile to abandon the match.

Investigations later revealed Rojas had injured himself with a razor blade, leading to a lifetime ban and Chile’s exclusion.

Yugoslavia (international football, 1992)

Yugoslavia were expelled from international football in 1992 due to the violent breakup of the country and the ensuing wars, per Inside The Games.

Their absence from Euro 1992 allowed Denmark to take their place, a decision that culminated in one of football’s underdog triumphs.

Against that backdrop, Senegal’s situation appears less severe. While controversy surrounding the 2026 final refuses to fade, history suggests stripping a title would be extraordinary.

CAF sanctions Morocco

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that CAF fined the Moroccan Football Federation just hours before the AFCON final against Senegal.

The sanction was imposed due to inappropriate behaviour by fans during the Egypt vs Nigeria third-place playoff.

