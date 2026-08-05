Gabby Adu Gyamfi faced speculation online after his identity was revealed following the birth of his daughter with gospel singer Anita Afriyie

Social media users alleged Gabby Gyamfi entered the relationship to secure immigration benefits in the United States

The gospel artist's partner publicly addressed the claims, citing his professional status in the US as evidence against the allegations

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Gabby Adu Gyamfi, the partner of Ghanaian gospel musician Anita Afriyie, has publicly denied claims that his relationship with the singer is motivated by a desire to gain immigration benefits in the United States in a TikTok Live session on Tuesday, August 4, 2026.

Anita Afriyie's new partner addresses the viral claims that he is with the gospel singer because of a green card. Image credit: @Gyamfi_3

Source: TikTok

Gabby came under scrutiny after his identity became widely known following the birth of Anita Afriyie's daughter in the US.

While many fans extended congratulations to the pair, a section of social media users raised questions about his motives, with allegations circulating that he pursued the relationship in order to obtain a green card or other legal residency advantages.

Gabby addresses the green card claims

Responding directly to the speculation, Gabby firmly rejected the allegations, describing them as entirely false and disconnected from the reality of his relationship with Anita Afriyie.

He clarified that he is already legally established in the United States and holds employment as a licensed Class A truck driver. On that basis, he argued that he has absolutely no need to rely on anyone else for immigration status or documentation.

Gabby urged the public to stop circulating baseless assumptions about his personal life, insisting that the claims spreading online do not reflect the truth.

Anita Afriyie's private life in the spotlight

The controversy follows a period of heightened public interest in Anita Afriyie's personal affairs.

Since news emerged that the gospel musician had welcomed a baby girl in the United States, discussion about her relationship and family life has remained a prominent subject across Ghanaian social media.

The TikTok video of Gabby Adu Gyamfi is below.

Reactions to Anita Afriyie's partner's remarks

Several followers of the couple offered their support in the comments, with reactions gathered by YEN.com.gh including the following:

@NANA HEMAAH wrote:

"Aaaaaw am even sad mpo please don't mind anybody God knows what he is doing 🙏."

@Adomah advised:

"Papa, please don't talk; your secret is your power."

@nyameba media added:

"Mr Gyamfie, don't listen to anyone; we still love you, give all the love to our sister Anita ❤️."

Anita Afriyie speaks on broken heart and divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Anita Afriyie, a Ghanaian gospel musician, opened up regarding her painful divorce from her husband, Dan Kwabena Junior.

Her remarks about the emotional toll of infidelity and heartache have sparked significant engagement online, as many empathise with her challenging experience.

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Source: YEN.com.gh