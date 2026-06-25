Larry Dogbey has been sentenced to seven days in jail for publishing news on Kevin Okyere

He was reportedly jailed for flouting an order not to publish anything about Okyere and his businesses

Social media reactions have been mixed between empathy with empathy and teasing over Dogbey's past posts

Larry Dogbey, the Managing Editor of The Herald newspaper, was handed a seven-day jail term by an Accra High Court on June 25, 2026.

Justice Isaac Addo of an Accra High Court jailed Dogbey in a case connected to his newspaper's coverage of Ghanaian businessman Kevin Okyere and Swiss multinational Petraco SA.

The Herald editor Larry Dogbey's 2025 post teasing Gertrude Torkornoo resurfaces after he gets jailed exactly one year later. Photo source: @citi971fm

Source: Instagram

Dogbey announced the development on Thursday, June 25, 2026, stating:

"Justice Isaac Addo for an Accra High Court, has just convicted me and sentenced me to seven days' imprisonment in the case involving Kevin Okyere and Petraco SA."

The Facebook post below:

Moments after Dogbey's announcement, lawyer and social activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor lamented the sentencing of the editor.

According to him, there had been a gag against Dogbey publishing any news about Kevin Okyere.

"Larry Dogbe of the Herald has been sentenced to 7 days in Court for publishing news of Kevin Okyere’s arrest and detention in Dubai. The news was not false. The news is true. Yet he has been jailed.

"Apparently, the journalist was under a gag order not to publish any news whatsoever about this person… if true? I didn’t even know something like that was possible.

"We should not forget that a Ghanaian Court issued an injunction to block the publication of the National Service Scandal," he said.

See Oliver Barker-Vormawor's Facebook post below:

Ghanaians dig up Larry Dogbey's old post

The announcement of Larry Dogbey's sentence has sparked mixed reactions from social media users. While some empathised with him, others dug up his old posts to tease him.

The most prominent of his old posts being circulated happens to have been made on Facebook exactly a year ago (June 25, 2025), in which he stated that "The Law is the law. Torkornoo, CJ 2025."

His quote was in reference to the former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo's famous expression, which asserted that legal protocols and judicial independence must be respected unconditionally.

Two months before Dogbey made the post, Torkonoo had been suspended as Chief Justice, and her attempt to injunct the process had been thrown out by the Supreme Court in May 2025.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the references and reactions below.

Kankam Gordon said:

"Today is exactly 1 year since you wrote this, so should we say karma visited so fast?"

Sumaila Dauda wrote

"The law is the law … Dogbey, Journalist,2026"

Yologh Gh wondered:

"Was the law not the law again? The law is the law."

Tanko Yamboni ·

"Let them take you to where Sedinam Tamakloe is chilling, and you won't even be bothered to be freed again."

Kow Bentum- Amissah said:

"25-06-2025 to 25-05-2026...karma indeed get sense of humour paaa."

Sam Aku Kelly said:

"Keep quiet and go get your blanket. Just one week and you are wailing like this? Others got more time for less offence, you won't even thank God. Do you know Abronye? What was his crime again?"

Source: YEN.com.gh