Prophet Eric Boahen Uche stood at his church pulpit to reaffirm his prophecy that Spain would win the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The prophet said he had been monitoring the prophecy closely, noting Spain overcame several battles that threatened to derail it

Uche has been a controversial figure throughout the tournament after predicting Ghana would not win a single World Cup game

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Prophet Eric Boahen Uche has taken to his pulpit once again to double down on his declaration that Spain will lift the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy, insisting the prophecy remains intact despite everything the tournament has thrown at the Spanish side.

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche shares a prophecy about the 2026 FIFA World Cup final involving Spain vrs Argentina. Image credit: ProphetEricBoahenUche, Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

Source: Facebook

Dressed in an all-white outfit, complete with a white handkerchief in one hand and a microphone in the other, the prophet delivered an animated address during a Prophetic Service. Gesturing expressively throughout, he told his congregation that he had not simply made a bold claim and moved on.

"Now, I stood here, and I gave a prophecy that Spain is taking the cup. I've been monitoring the prophecy because when we give you a prophecy, we need to monitor the prophecy to make sure the prophecy will come to pass," he declared from the ornate, gold-trimmed pulpit.

Uche on Spain's World Cup journey

According to the prophet, Spain's path through the tournament was not without spiritual and competitive turbulence. He told his congregation that the Spanish side had faced several battles along the way, each of which could have derailed his original forecast, yet they came through each one.

Prophet Uche has been one of the more talked-about prophetic voices during the 2026 World Cup cycle. He attracted significant controversy earlier in the tournament after declaring that the Black Stars would fail to win a single game, a claim that did not sit well with many Ghanaian fans.

His Spain prediction has also attracted scrutiny, particularly after he suggested that Lamine Yamal waving a Palestinian flag during Barcelona's La Liga title celebrations had drawn the wrath of Israel upon Spain, who he claimed were praying against their World Cup success.

The video, shared by Ghanaian media page Get Info Media, quickly circulated online and drew a sharp mix of scepticism and amusement from followers.

The Instagram video of Prophet Eric Boahen Uche reaffirming his prophecy about Spain is below.

Reactions to Prophet Uche's Spain prophecy

@iamphylxgh_ wrote:

"Hahahahahahahaa. This man Dey taya pass everybody 😂😂😂😂"

@el_fashion95 said:

"Alakpator sooorrrr 😂"

@tommytonash commented:

"Is this necessary? When flood overtook our country, he couldn't pray to stop it …But here explaining nonfa smh"

@globaladusafowah added: "Argentina will win 👏👏👏 pin this ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ On Sunday, the spirit of football is saying thank you to Messi ❤️."

Appiah Stadium drags Prophet Uche

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that political commentator Appiah Stadium slammed Ghanaian prophet Eric Boahen Uche over his spiritual predictions about the Black Stars.

The NDC-aligned media personality said the man of God's prophetic claims were fabricated and threatened to expose him.

Source: YEN.com.gh