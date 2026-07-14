Prophet Eric Boahen Uche has made another bold statement during the ongoing FIFA World Cup

The Ghanaian preacher's latest remarks have generated widespread discussion on social media

Many football fans quickly shared differing opinions after videos of his comments surfaced online

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Prophet Eric Boahen Uche has once again found himself at the centre of football conversations after making fresh remarks about the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche points out Lamine Yamal as the reason behind Spain's declining chances of winning the World Cup. Image credit: Versus/Prophet Uche (Instagram & Facebook).

Source: Instagram

The founder and overseer of Reign House Chapel International has become one of Ghana's most talked-about religious figures during the tournament because of several football-related prophecies that have circulated widely online.

Earlier in the competition, the Accra-based preacher predicted that the Black Stars would lose all three of their group-stage matches unless the team sought spiritual intervention from him.

However, Ghana defied that prediction after opening their campaign with a victory over Panama before eventually reaching the Round of 32.

Despite the backlash that followed those comments, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche has continued sharing his views on the World Cup, with his latest remarks now focusing on Spain.

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche makes Spain claim

During a church service on July 12, 2026, the preacher claimed that Spain's hopes of winning the FIFA World Cup had been spiritually affected because of Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal.

According to Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, Yamal's decision to wave the Palestinian flag during Barcelona's La Liga title celebrations attracted prayers from Israelis against Spain.

He argued that those prayers might have spiritually altered Spain's path in the World Cup, insisting that the country's chances of lifting the trophy had been affected by the incident.

The X video of Prophet Eric Boahen Uche linking Lamine Yamal to Spain's World Cup campaign is below.

Fans react to Prophet Eric Boahen Uche's comments

The remarks generated mixed reactions, with many football fans questioning the preacher's claims.

Yen.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

@AlfredDjarhu0v wrote:

"Mark my words Spain will win this World Cup and Lamine Yamal is going to be celebrated like never before. His football career is now about to shift like never before at this tender age."

@OsmanMo95029782 said:

"Respectfully, with all the prayers by Israel, how many World Cup trophies have they won?"

@BUG0277 commented:

"If we are dating and I find out you worship under these kind of pastors I swear I will leave you same day."

@lastking_obed added:

"So this is what our pastors are now prophesying about? They couldn't see the floods happening?"

@Nii_Kpai wrote:

"Asem oooo so only football issues dey hin bible inside or what?"

@kennethderly concluded:

"Osofo this one dier you dey lie aba. Of all the problems in this world God is concerned about Lamine raising a flag?"

Prophet Uche's Starmer prophecy resurfaces

YEN.com.gh previously reported that one of Prophet Eric Boahen Uche's old prophecies about UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer resurfaced after a recent political development involving the British leader.

The video attracted widespread attention because it emerged shortly after many Ghanaians questioned his earlier prediction for the Black Stars at the World Cup, prompting fresh debate over his prophetic record.

Source: YEN.com.gh