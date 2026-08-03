A Ghanaian prophet known as Karma President has released a video addressing Real Madrid defender Marc Cucurella directly

The self-styled seer claimed Cucurella has an ill son and that African spiritual powers can heal the boy where doctors have failed

The video has drawn sharp backlash from Ghanaians who questioned the prophet's motives and credibility

A Ghanaian prophet who goes by the name Karma President has stirred controversy online after releasing a video urging Spanish and Real Madrid defender Marc Cucurella to travel to Ghana so that he can heal his son through spiritual powers.

Ghanaian seer Karma President shares a troubling prophecy concerning Real Madrid and Spain defender, Marc Cucurella. Image credit: KarmaPresident, Hector Vivas/ Getty Images

Source: Facebook

In the clip, shared by Ask GH Media on X, the self-styled seer delivers his message from an ornate throne-like chair decorated with gold and purple accents, speaking in a solemn, urgent tone while footage of Cucurella celebrating with his family and child on a football pitch plays alongside him.

Karma President's message to Cucurella

The prophet claimed to know that the Spanish defender has a son who is seriously ill, and that no amount of wealth has been able to bring the footballer happiness as a result. He insisted that conventional medicine has failed to provide a solution and that African spiritual intervention offers the only real hope.

"If the whites cannot help you, try African and see," he stated during the address. "We have a solution to his problem. We want him to be happy."

He also issued what he framed as a warning, suggesting that prolonged stress over the child's condition could lead to accidents, injuries, or even an untimely fate for Cucurella himself.

Karma President urged anyone who watched the video to forward it directly to the footballer.

The Twitter video of Karma President's full message to Marc Cucurella is below.

Ghanaians reject Karma President's claims

The video quickly attracted criticism from Ghanaians who dismissed the appeal as opportunistic and questioned the prophet's intentions entirely.

@PoundsterlingDr wrote:

"Let charity begin at home first. Let's give him one mad man to heal first if not then we can conclude. I don't trust him though"

@OdintaEko said:

"You or God go heal am? These so-called men of God are lucky that today's Christians have no time for personal Bible studies."

@IdunPorsh commented:

"So when will the government start arresting these frauds? We need to sanitise the system"

@realKelvin_gh added:

"There are many children in Ghana living with such conditions, he should heal them first. ATTENTION SEEKER."

@anonymousxhuman posted:

"This guy dey wan cashout 🤣🤣🤣"

Karma President addresses Asiedu Nketia's presidential ambitions

Previosuly, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President predicted Johnson Asiedu-Nketia would be Ghana's next president.

The ruling National Democratic Congress's National Chairman is expected to contest for the party's flagbearer race before the next presidential election and Karma President claimed he could face a favourable outcome.

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Source: YEN.com.gh