Karma President Sparks Backlash After Daring Prophetic Message to Marc Cucurella
- A Ghanaian prophet known as Karma President has released a video addressing Real Madrid defender Marc Cucurella directly
- The self-styled seer claimed Cucurella has an ill son and that African spiritual powers can heal the boy where doctors have failed
- The video has drawn sharp backlash from Ghanaians who questioned the prophet's motives and credibility
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A Ghanaian prophet who goes by the name Karma President has stirred controversy online after releasing a video urging Spanish and Real Madrid defender Marc Cucurella to travel to Ghana so that he can heal his son through spiritual powers.
In the clip, shared by Ask GH Media on X, the self-styled seer delivers his message from an ornate throne-like chair decorated with gold and purple accents, speaking in a solemn, urgent tone while footage of Cucurella celebrating with his family and child on a football pitch plays alongside him.
Karma President's message to Cucurella
The prophet claimed to know that the Spanish defender has a son who is seriously ill, and that no amount of wealth has been able to bring the footballer happiness as a result. He insisted that conventional medicine has failed to provide a solution and that African spiritual intervention offers the only real hope.
"If the whites cannot help you, try African and see," he stated during the address. "We have a solution to his problem. We want him to be happy."
He also issued what he framed as a warning, suggesting that prolonged stress over the child's condition could lead to accidents, injuries, or even an untimely fate for Cucurella himself.
Karma President urged anyone who watched the video to forward it directly to the footballer.
The Twitter video of Karma President's full message to Marc Cucurella is below.
Ghanaians reject Karma President's claims
The video quickly attracted criticism from Ghanaians who dismissed the appeal as opportunistic and questioned the prophet's intentions entirely.
@PoundsterlingDr wrote:
"Let charity begin at home first. Let's give him one mad man to heal first if not then we can conclude. I don't trust him though"
@OdintaEko said:
"You or God go heal am? These so-called men of God are lucky that today's Christians have no time for personal Bible studies."
@IdunPorsh commented:
"So when will the government start arresting these frauds? We need to sanitise the system"
@realKelvin_gh added:
"There are many children in Ghana living with such conditions, he should heal them first. ATTENTION SEEKER."
@anonymousxhuman posted:
"This guy dey wan cashout 🤣🤣🤣"
Karma President addresses Asiedu Nketia's presidential ambitions
Previosuly, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President predicted Johnson Asiedu-Nketia would be Ghana's next president.
The ruling National Democratic Congress's National Chairman is expected to contest for the party's flagbearer race before the next presidential election and Karma President claimed he could face a favourable outcome.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine joined YEN.com.gh in May 2025 and is head of the Entertainment Desk. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014 and has over a decade of experience in digital journalism. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.com between 2014 and 2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone for the African Olympic Committee and the International Sports Press Association. Avance Media named him the No.2 blogger in Ghana in 2020. Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh