President Mahama made a humorous admission about marriage during a church service at Ringway Gospel Centre Assemblies of God on August 2, 2026

The President was speaking at the Men's Ministry Day event, where he reflected on three decades of marriage to First Lady Lordina Mahama

Ghanaians have flooded the comments with reactions after a video of Mahama's remarks went viral on Facebook

President John Mahama had Ghanaians laughing and nodding along after a candid admission about marriage life went viral from a church service on August 2, 2026.

Speaking at the Ringway Gospel Centre Assemblies of God Men's Ministry Day in Accra, Mahama reflected on his three decades of marriage to First Lady Lordina Mahama. In characteristically warm fashion, he used personal anecdotes from the union to drive home a message for congregants: treat your spouses well.

President Mahama shares tips for a successful marriage at the Ringway Gospel Centre Assemblies of God Church. Photo credit: @1957

Source: Instagram

President Mahama shares marriage tips in church

The moment that got people talking was straightforward and self-deprecating. Recounting incidents from his thirty years of marriage, the president of Ghana told the congregation with a grin that there is simply no point trying to get the last word with your wife.

"You cannot win an argument against a woman," he said, drawing laughter from those in attendance.

President Mahama gives a speech as his inauguration on January 7. Photo credit: @officialjdm

Source: Facebook

The remark was more than just a punchline. Mahama used it as a springboard to encourage the men present to exercise patience, humility, and care in their relationships, framing a healthy marriage as an active and intentional commitment rather than a passive one.

The video, shared by blogger The 1957 News, shows Mahama speaking from the pulpit before the RGC congregation, relaxed and at ease among the worshippers. Many Ghanaians noted how comfortable he appeared, mingling with the congregation without ceremong.

The Facebook video is below:

Ghanaians react to President Mahama's trending video

The clip sparked a lively discussion online, with many viewers praising President Mahama demeanour and others poking fun at the broader context.

@Sewa Asase Nash wrote:

"Have you all notice something about a true and a genuine Leader whose heart is of God? If No then start to do your findings starting from the church, a true servant of God has no pride,ready to serve and avoid to be served,he doesn't answer his critics in anger but in love,he forgives because he understands what it takes to forgive. A true leader is a calling not for decorations of pride,abuse,arrogance etc. Ghanaians must protect what they have because it is a Divine appointment. We are blessed to have you as a leader JM. 🎉🙏🙌💯"

@Richard Aziamor-Mensah said:

"😂 Can your President dance freely and sit among the congregation like an ordinary church member without worrying that bandits might pick him up? 😂".

The Facebook video of President Mahama addressing the congregation at the Assemblies of God church is below:

President Mahama buys 19 roses for Farida's birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about President John Dramani Mahama, who celebrated his daughter's birthday in grand style.

The president of Ghana bought 19 fresh roses to mark Farida Mahama's 19th birthday in 2026. Some social media users have praised the first gentleman for always bonding with his family despite his busy schedule.

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Source: YEN.com.gh