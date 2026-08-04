Kumawood actor and musician Lil Win surprised a disabled man who featured in his latest film with a wheelchair and an undisclosed sum of cash

A video of the moment circulated widely on social media, showing Lil Win personally handing over the gifts shortly after filming wrapped

The gesture drew widespread admiration from Ghanaians on social media, with many describing the act as a show of genuine compassion

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Ghanaian actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah, widely known as Lil Win, has drawn widespread praise after gifting a disabled man, who appeared in one of his recent film productions, a wheelchair and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win melts hearts with a massive donation to a disabled man. Image credit: De Prince

Source: Facebook

A video of the moment, which has been circulating on social media, shows the Kumawood star personally presenting the gifts to the man shortly after his scenes for the movie were completed.

Lil Win's on-set act of generosity

The disabled man had been cast as part of the film's storyline. Once his role concluded, Lil Win approached him with the wheelchair and cash, catching the beneficiary off guard.

The man was visibly emotional and grateful as he received the gifts directly from the actor.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reportedly broke into applause, moved by the unscripted act of kindness.

The TikTok video of the heartfelt moment is below.

Ghanaians commend the Kumawood star

The footage quickly gained traction online, with many Ghanaians expressing admiration for Lil Win's conduct.

Social media users described the gesture as a demonstration of empathy that goes beyond his responsibilities as an entertainer.

Among those who responded;

@Cutie_shanty wrote:

"God bless you greatly boss 🙏."

@Cartoonstv commented:

"His prayers have cancelled Opambour's curse."

@DE GODSON added:

"🤍🧳 How I wish I had money to support him 🙏 may we be great."

@abigail aboagye93 said simply:

"God bless you."

Lil Win makes huge donation to Kyeiwaa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Lil Win reunited with Kumawood actress Kyeiwaa in the United States and made a generous $500 cash donation to her.

Lil Win is among a host of Ghanaian celebrities who travelled to the United States to support the Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Fans flooded the comments with warm reactions, with many praising Lil Win for showing love to one of Ghana's greatest female actresses.

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Source: YEN.com.gh