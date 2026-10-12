Pummy Hadebe, a McGill's bus driver in Glasgow, discovered a pregnant passenger on the verge of giving birth during what started as an ordinary shift

She contacted traffic control and emergency services but quickly realised paramedics would not arrive in time to help

Pummy's calm response during the unexpected delivery caught the attention of the wider UK transport industry

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A Zimbabwean bus driver based in Glasgow has received one of the United Kingdom's most prestigious transport honours after she helped deliver a baby on board her bus while on duty.

Zimbabwean bus driver Pummy Hadebe helps deliver a baby on board, earning the Frontline Employee of the Year at the UK National Transport Awards Awards. Image credit: Glasgow Live﻿/Facebook

Source: UGC

Pummy Hadebe, who works for McGill's bus company, was midway through a regular route when she noticed unusual sounds coming from the rear of the vehicle.

She stopped to check on the passenger and found a pregnant woman travelling to hospital with her partner, now in severe pain and on the brink of giving birth.

Pummy took charge when time ran out

Pummy immediately alerted McGill's traffic control and called the emergency services. However, it soon became apparent that paramedics would not reach the scene in time.

Rather than wait, she stepped in herself, guiding the mother calmly through the delivery until the baby arrived safely.

After the birth, she placed the newborn on the mother's stomach and reached into her own bag for a towel to keep the infant warm while the ambulance was en route.

The Facebook post below shares more details about the bus driver's story.

Routine shift that earned national recognition

The story spread widely across social media, drawing admiration from people who were moved by Pummy's composure and willingness to act in an intensely pressured situation.

The transport industry also took note.

She was subsequently named Frontline Employee of the Year at the UK National Transport Awards, a prominent ceremony that celebrates exceptional contributions to public transport across Britain.

The recognition reflects what many observers felt when they heard her story: frontline workers in everyday public services can do remarkable things when circumstances demand it.

For Pummy, a journey that began like any other in Glasgow ended with her ensuring a new life entered the world safely.

NPP executives travel in a VVIP bus to visit Chairman Wontumi. Image credit: Buffalo Trendz

Source: UGC

NPP bigwigs storm Nsawam in VVIP bus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that several New Patriotic Party executives travelled together in a luxury VVIP bus to visit the party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

Photos and videos circulating online showed a large delegation making the journey together.

The bus appeared nearly full, with several party officials and supporters seated inside as they travelled to show solidarity with Wontumi.

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Source: YEN.com.gh