Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has reportedly been involved in a fight with a notorious Jamaican kingpin inside the New Jersey prison where he is serving time

The rapper was rushed to an outside hospital with a head injury after the clash, and both inmates were placed in solitary confinement as punishment

Sources have shared what reportedly sparked the fight, as fresh details also emerge about the background of the fellow inmate Diddy clashed with in prison

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Sean “Diddy” Combs has reportedly been involved in a fight with a notorious Jamaican kingpin inside the federal prison where he is serving his sentence.

Diddy and notorious Jamaican kingpin “Dudus” are placed in solitary confinement at FCI Fort Dix after a fight that leaves the rapper with a head injury. Photo source: Diddy (Facebook)/TMZ (X).

Source: UGC

News of the incident comes days after the rapper was rushed from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey to a nearby hospital.

On the morning of Saturday, October 10, 2026, an ambulance took the 56-year-old to an outside facility after he sustained a head injury.

Sources said the injury was not life-threatening, and he was reportedly conscious and speaking when he left the prison.

He was later returned to Fort Dix, where he is serving a 50-month sentence. A New York jury convicted him in July 2025 on two transportation-related counts but acquitted him of racketeering conspiracy.

His projected release date is early 2028.

Diddy’s fight with Dudus at Fort Dix

TMZ has now reported that the head injury came from a fight with fellow inmate Christopher “Dudus” Coke. On Friday, October 9, 2026, the two men reportedly came to blows inside the New Jersey facility, according to multiple sources.

Sources inside the prison claimed Diddy got the worst of the exchange. His head injury was reportedly so severe that prison officials rushed him to an outside facility for treatment.

Following the fight, both men were placed in the Special Housing Unit, commonly known as solitary confinement, for two weeks as punishment.

A spokesperson for Diddy said the rapper’s health and well-being were their immediate concern.

The X post of TMZ, in which it reports Diddy’s fight with Christopher “Dudus” Coke at Fort Dix, is below.

What caused Diddy and Dudus prison fight

TMZ’s sources said the fight broke out because Diddy had got other inmates in trouble. Prison officials reportedly raided the unit after reports of his alleged privileges surfaced, seizing contraband including other inmates’ phones.

Several inmates were said to be angry about the searches, which heightened tensions in the unit. Other reports claimed Coke disliked the special treatment Diddy allegedly enjoyed and confronted him over it.

Neither the Bureau of Prisons nor Diddy’s representatives have confirmed the details of the fight. It is also unclear whether the incident will affect either man’s projected release date.

Christopher “Dudus” Coke’s background as Jamaican kingpin

Christopher “Dudus” Coke was born in Kingston, Jamaica, in 1969. In 1992, he took over the Shower Posse, a notorious gang founded by his father, Lester Coke.

His 2010 extradition to the United States sparked a security operation in Kingston’s Tivoli Gardens community, in which more than 70 people died.

On August 30, 2011, he pleaded guilty in a New York federal court to racketeering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit assault.

A judge sentenced him to 23 years in prison on June 8, 2012. Like Diddy, he is held at Fort Dix and has a projected release date of January 29, 2028.

Diddy’s alleged privileges inside Fort Dix

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh disclosed that footage appeared to show Diddy using a mobile phone inside Fort Dix.

On September 29, 2026, NBC News released the footage as part of an investigation based on interviews with four former unitmates of the rapper.

They claimed he paid fellow inmates thousands of dollars a month for meals, cleaning, laundry and massages. Some also said he shared liquor with a small circle on weekend nights and streamed 50 Cent’s Netflix series about him on a modified tablet.

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Source: YEN.com.gh