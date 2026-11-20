A naming ceremony flyer for baby Junior Frank Donkor surfaced on social media, drawing widespread attention online

The baby's mother, Naomi Donkor, is the widow of Captain Frank Donkor, who died in a microlight aircraft crash in Tema in March 2026

Mrs Charity Donkor, a prominent member of Elder Frank Donkor's Hebron Prayer Camp, shared the flyer alongside an emotional message of gratitude

Naomi Donkor, the late Captain Frank Donkor's widow, has reportedly welcomed a baby boy, months after her husband perished in a devastating microlight aircraft crash in Tema.

Captain Frank Donkor's widow, Naomi, reportedly welcomes a baby boy eight months after her husband's demise in the Tema aircraft crash. Photo source: @sheloveshebron

Source: Instagram

A flyer announcing the newborn's naming ceremony began circulating on social media this week, sparking an outpouring of emotion from Ghanaians who have closely followed the family's grief since the tragedy.

Baby Junior Frank Donkor's naming ceremony

On Thursday, 19 November 2026, Mrs Charity Donkor, a prominent figure at the Hebron Prayer Camp, shared the naming ceremony flyer on her TikTok page alongside the words:

"God, we are so much grateful. 🙏😭😭😭😭"

The flyer revealed that the newborn has been named Junior Frank Donkor, a tribute to his late father.

The ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, 22 November 2026 at the Hebron Prayer Camp Assembly, beginning at 9am, with guests invited to dress in all white.

The tagline on the flyer read:

"Come and share in this special joy with us!"

Captain Frank Donkor's fatal crash

Captain Frank Donkor, the eldest son of Elder Frank Donkor of the Hebron Prayer Camp and a professional pilot with 15 years of experience, died on 16th March 2026 in a microlight aircraft accident at Site 17 in Tema Community One.

His brother, Elijah Ofori Donkor, also lost his life in the same crash, leaving the family and their congregation in deep mourning.

The funeral service for the deceased brothers took place at the State House Forecourt in Accra on March 28, 2026.

Family members (including father Elder Frank Donkor and Captain Frank's wife, Naomi Donkor), church members, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, and Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu were present at the solemn event.

The TikTok post detailing the naming ceremony of Captain Frank Donkor's newborn baby is below:

Reactions to Naomi Donkor's baby arrival

The announcement moved many social media users, with several drawing a connection between the newborn and his late father.

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments from Ghanaians below:

Angel's collections wrote:

"His father has reincarnated."

LAWYER M/E MA, BSN, RN said:

"This boy will replace their two dads in Jesus' mighty name 🙏...He will be greater 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰, and nothing will stop him to shine, cover by the blood of Jesus' mighty name. Amen 🙏 🙌."

Cee Adie Pena added:

"Awww, glory be to God. I'm so excited to see our Hebron prayer camp baby. God bless Junior Frank Donkor and the entire family. Ogya! Ogya! fire! fire!"

Alleged pollution at Elder Donkor's Hebron farm

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the alleged pollution that left fishes dead at Elder Frank Donkor’s Hebron Prayer Camp farm in Nsawam.

Footage showed workers wading through murky floodwater to collect the fish as losses mounted.

The incident came months after Donkor lost his two sons, Captain Frank Donkor and Elijah Ofori Donkor, in the Tema aircraft crash.

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Source: YEN.com.gh