Sean 'Diddy' Combs suffered a head injury while serving his federal prison sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey

An ambulance transported the 56-year-old American rapper to a nearby hospital early Saturday morning, October 10

Diddy's representative confirmed they were aware of the situation and working to establish what happened

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Sean "Diddy" Combs, the American rapper and music mogul, was rushed to hospital after sustaining a head injury while serving his prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Fort Dix in New Jersey.

American rapper Diddy hospitalised after head injury while serving jail sentence. Image credit: Diddy

Source: Facebook

An ambulance transferred the 56-year-old from the facility to a nearby hospital on the morning of Saturday, October 10.

The circumstances surrounding how he sustained the injury remain unclear, though sources said the injury was not considered life-threatening.

Diddy was reportedly conscious and speaking when he was removed from the facility for treatment.

His representative later confirmed they were aware of the situation and were working to establish the full details of what happened, adding that his health and well-being remained the immediate priority.

Diddy's prison sentence and legal background

Diddy has been behind bars following his conviction on two counts related to transportation to engage in a serious crime.

He received a 50-month sentence after a jury cleared him of more serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and others.

His time in custody has drawn sustained public interest, particularly after reports emerged suggesting his release date had been pushed back following allegations of rule violations, including claims of access to prohibited items while incarcerated.

What happens next for Diddy

After receiving treatment, Combs was reportedly returned to FCI Fort Dix. Prison authorities have not publicly disclosed further information about the nature of his injury or his condition following the hospital visit.

Based on current projections, Diddy is expected to remain in custody until 2028, though the precise release date remains subject to change depending on legal developments, prison decisions, or other factors affecting his sentence.

The X post on Diddy's situation is below.

Diddy faces scrutiny over recent prison photos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Sean “Diddy” Combs after footage appeared to show him using a mobile phone inside Fort Dix federal prison.

Former unitmates also alleged that he paid inmates to handle chores and provide other services.

The claims have drawn fresh scrutiny as Combs serves a 50-month sentence and awaits a decision on his appeal. His spokesperson dismissed the report as undue attention to routine details of his incarceration.

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Source: YEN.com.gh