An old video of Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte has resurfaced online after news of his death, showing him opening up about what happened to his earnings

In the clip, he speaks about money, trust and a decision he made as a young celebrity, and the lasting fallout he says followed over years

Reactions have poured in on social media, with many users responding to what he said and asking questions about what became of the person he blamed

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

An old video of Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte explaining how he was financially exploited has resurfaced after his death.

Old video of RJ Mitte explaining how he was financially exploited resurfaced after his death. Image credit: TMZ/X, AMC.

Source: UGC

RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr. on Breaking Bad, died at 34, according to Variety and CNN. Following the news, a clip of him discussing money matters began circulating on X.

Moneywise reported in December 2025 that he made similar remarks on The Iced Coffee Hour podcast. In the video, he did not name the person he blamed.

RJ Mitte explains financial exploitation claim

Mitte said he ended up paying more in taxes than he earned from Breaking Bad, as he spent heavily to keep his career going.

He explained:

“I’ve paid more in taxes than I got from Breaking Bad. As a young kid, I had a big team, traveled the world, and spent money keeping my career going. Everything went back into the business.”

He said a bad business manager made matters worse. Mitte recalled:

“During the last four years of my highest-earning series, I wanted to protect my money. I was 17 or 18, and everyone was telling me to get a proper accountant.”

He said he was scammed instead, describing it as: “Dude, I got eaten alive.” Mitte alleged that the woman targeted 14 other actors, including people with disabilities and older performers. He described how it worked:

“I’d write a check to pay my taxes, and instead of paying them, she’d send me a fake tax filing and keep the money.” Still, he accepted responsibility, saying: “At the end of the day, though, it was my negligence. The IRS doesn’t really care about you.”

@Slam Wont Miss shared the old video of RJ Mitte explaining how he was financially exploited on X, as seen below.

Reactions to RJ Mitte’s old video

The clip drew sympathy and anger from X users after his death. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

BLEACH Streaming Party wrote:

“An accountant that steals from a disabled client should stay in prison for life.”

Eegah! commented:

Was the manager ever charged? This sounds pretty illegal.”

Random Minnesotan added:

“I have to wonder if this inspired the Kettelman Tax Fraud scheme in Better Call Saul Season 6”

Big Brother star Amber Siyavus dies at 46

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, former Big Brother Season 8 contestant Amber Siyavus died at 46 in Nevada on October 9, 2026.

Records from the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner confirmed her death. The cause and manner of death were still under investigation.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh