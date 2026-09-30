Video footage secured by NBC News appeared to show Sean 'Diddy' Combs with a contraband mobile phone inside Fort Dix federal prison in southern New Jersey

Four former unitmates of the rapper claimed he paid fellow inmates several thousand dollars monthly to handle his meals, cleaning, laundry and other chores behind bars

50 Cent mocked his rival on Instagram after the report, while a spokesperson for Combs dismissed it as undue attention on routine details of his incarceration

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Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing fresh scrutiny after NBC News aired footage that appears to show him holding a mobile phone inside his federal prison.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs appears to use a phone in prison amid claims he enjoys other banned luxuries at Fort Dix. Image credit: Diddy (Facebook)/NBC News (Instagram).

Source: UGC

Federal law prohibits inmates from possessing phones, making the clip a potential headache for the disgraced music mogul.

Now 56, Combs has been held at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey since October 2025.

He is serving 50 months after a New York jury found him guilty in 2025 on two federal counts under the Mann Act.

The jury cleared him of racketeering and another serious federal charge, both of which carried a potential life sentence.

NBC's investigation, released on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, drew on interviews with four former unitmates of Combs and images captured within the facility. All four men asked not to be named.

Inside Diddy's alleged life at Fort Dix

Combs allegedly pays out several thousand dollars monthly to keep up a comfortable routine in the prison, according to the sources.

The payments are said to come from contacts on the outside, who deposit funds into the prison accounts of the inmates doing his bidding.

Duties reportedly range from preparing his food and tidying his bunk to handling his laundry, scrubbing the bathroom and giving him massages.

Sources further claimed he went on Instagram using smuggled phones, shared liquor with a small circle on weekend nights and obtained Remeron, an antidepressant traded on the prison's black market.

Two of the men alleged that he streamed 50 Cent's Netflix series, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, on a modified tablet.

Asked about the claims, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson would not discuss any individual inmate but described smuggled items such as phones as an ongoing problem for correctional facilities.

Juda Engelmayer, who speaks for Combs, accused the media of turning routine details of his incarceration into headlines, noting that the rapper awaits a decision on his appeal.

The Instagram video of NBC News, in which footage appears to show Sean 'Diddy' Combs using a phone in prison, is below.

50 Cent reacts to Diddy's prison report

Rapper 50 Cent, who has been feuding with Combs for more than two decades, wasted no time in reacting. In an Instagram caption tagging the Street Fighter movie page, he mocked Combs, writing:

"lol this{expletive} is not gonna listen to nobody."

He also compared the Bad Boy Records founder to late New York mob boss John Gotti.

Both rappers have clashed publicly for years, and 50 Cent executive produced the Netflix docuseries on Combs that premiered in December 2025.

The Instagram post of 50 Cent, in which he mocks Sean 'Diddy' Combs following the NBC News report, is below.

Diddy lands in solitary after prison fight

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Combs spent time in solitary confinement in July 2026 following a physical altercation with another inmate at Fort Dix.

Insiders said it began as a shoving match and turned into a fistfight before prison staff stepped in. His projected release date has since shifted several times, with Bureau of Prisons records now listing January 21, 2028.

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Source: YEN.com.gh