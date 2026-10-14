Duane “Keffe D” Davis has learnt his fate in a Las Vegas court over the 1996 death of rapper Tupac Shakur on October 13, 2026

Judge Carli Kierny handed down the sentence after a jury found the 63-year-old guilty in August, and she had strong words for him in court

Tupac’s siblings addressed the court before the ruling, while Davis made his next move known in a brief response shortly after the sentence was announced

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A Las Vegas court has handed Duane “Keffe D” Davis his sentence over the 1996 death of American rapper Tupac Shakur.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis learns his fate over Tupac Shakur’s death. Details below. Photo source: NBC News.

Source: Twitter

Tupac was attacked in a drive-by incident near the Las Vegas Strip on September 7, 1996, after leaving a Mike Tyson boxing match.

He was riding with Marion “Suge” Knight at the time and died six days later at age 25. For decades, the case remained unsolved, with no one charged in connection with the rapper’s death.

Authorities eventually arrested and charged Davis in September 2023. His nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, who denied any involvement, died in an unrelated incident in 1998.

Keffe D sentenced over Tupac Shakur’s death

The sentencing brought a close to a case that had dragged on for almost three decades. On Tuesday, October 13, 2026, Judge Carli Kierny handed the 63-year-old 40 years to life in prison.

A jury had found him guilty on August 31, 2026, after less than three hours of deliberation. Prosecutors argued that Davis did not carry out the attack himself but was the ringleader who orchestrated it and sat in the Cadillac during the incident.

His defence team had argued that his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend, was fiction exaggerated to boost sales.

Addressing Davis, the judge said, “You don’t get to take a man from his family.” She added,

“The world never forgot about him and his death.” When asked for a response after the sentencing, Davis said, “I’m good. I’m gonna appeal this case for sure.”

The X post of Duane “Keffe D” Davis, in which he is sentenced over Tupac Shakur’s death in a Las Vegas court, is below.

Tupac’s siblings speak at Keffe D sentencing

Before the ruling, Tupac’s siblings addressed the court with emotional statements. His brother, Maurice, asked the judge for the “longest possible sentence.”

Sekyiwa, his sister, told the court that what happened had, “for a long time, crippled my family.” Describing her late brother, she said he “had so much promise, intentions for a better world.”

Reflecting on the sentence, she said she hoped Davis would “contemplate what you’ve done to the world, not just to me.”

Tupac’s family on Keffe D guilty verdict

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Tupac Shakur’s family reacted after Duane “Keffe D” Davis was found guilty in the rapper’s death case.

On September 1, 2026, the Shakur family said in a statement that they were “elated and relieved” by the verdict.

They paid tribute to Tupac’s late mother, Afeni Shakur, and praised the jury for carefully weighing the evidence.

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Source: YEN.com.gh