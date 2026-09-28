Shadrack Otto has announced his departure from Kumasi-based Wontumi FM/TV in an emotional farewell message

Otto's exit follows that of fellow sports broadcaster Fancy Di Maria, raising concerns about the station's sports team

Rumours suggest Otto could be heading to Ahenfie Media, though no official confirmation has been made

Wontumi FM/TV is facing fresh disruption within its sports department after broadcaster Shadrack Otto confirmed his departure from the Kumasi-based media house.

Shadrack Otto departs Wontumi FM/TV days after Fancy Di Maria's departure from the station. Photo credit: @shadrack193/X.

Source: Twitter

Shadrack Otto confirms Wontumi FM/TV exit

Otto broke the news on Monday, September 28, through a farewell message shared publicly on X, in which he reflected warmly on his time at the station without elaborating on the reasons behind his decision to leave.

"THANK YOU, WONTUMI TV. As I move on to a new chapter, I'm deeply grateful for the opportunities, support, and unforgettable memories. Thank you for believing in me. I'll always appreciate my time at Wontumi TV—with gratitude, Shadrack," he wrote.

Otto's exit comes shortly after fellow sports broadcaster Fancy Di Maria also parted ways with the station, marking a significant shift in the composition of Wontumi FM/TV's sports coverage team.

The back-to-back departures have drawn attention to the ongoing movement of sports media personalities within the Kumasi broadcasting landscape.

While Otto's farewell acknowledged the people and experiences that defined his tenure, he offered no indication of what prompted his exit or where his career is headed next.

Shadrack's next destination unclear

Shadrack, who worked as the producer for Wontumi Sports Buffet, has not publicly named the media organisation he intends to join following his departure.

Speculation within broadcasting circles points to Ahenfie Media as a possible destination, though neither Otto nor the outlet has issued any official statement to confirm the move.

His followers are expected to await a formal announcement before his next chapter becomes clear.

In the meantime, Wontumi FM/TV faces the task of rebuilding its sports unit in the wake of two notable exits within a short period.

Abou Diaby joins Lawson FM/TV

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian sports broadcaster Abou Diaby officially joined Lawson FM/TV on Monday, September 28.

His move reunites him with King Eben, a former colleague from their days at Wontumi FM.

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Source: YEN.com.gh