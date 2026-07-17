Eastern Region-based broadcast station RITE 90.1 FM announced the passing of their on-air presenter DJ Sly Ziggy on Friday, July 17, 2026

The late media personality, born Charles Ofosu Gyeabour Barima, passed away at the Yilo Krobo District Hospital after a short illness

Colleagues and fans of the late Somanya-based radio presenter DJ Sly Ziggy took to social media to mourn his untimely death

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Charles Ofosu Gyeabour Barima, popularly known on air as DJ Sly Ziggy, an on-air presenter at RITE 90.1 FM, a radio station in Ghana, has died following a brief illness.

Popular radio presenter DJ Sly Ziggy passes away after a short illness in Somanya on Friday, July 17, 2026. Photo source: UGC, Per-Anders Pettersson/Liaison Agency/ Getty Images, Ritefm Ghana/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

The Eastern Region-based radio station broke the news of the media personality's demise on their Facebook page on the morning of Friday, July 17, 2026.

What happened to presenter DJ Sly Ziggy?

The exact circumstances leading to the demise of DJ Sly Ziggy remain unknown.

However, in their short statement, RITE FM confirmed that the radio presenter passed away while receiving treatment at the Yilo Krobo District Hospital in Somanya, the capital of the Yilo Krobo District in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

No further details about the nature of his illness were disclosed in the station's announcement.

The Facebook post announcing the demise of radio presenter DJ Sly Ziggy is below:

Radio presenter DJ Sly Ziggy's media career

DJ Sly Ziggy was a familiar voice to listeners of RITE 90.1 FM, a community radio station serving the Yilo Krobo District and its surrounding communities in Ghana's Eastern Region.

He was previously an on-air personality at Eastern FM.

His warmth and on-air personality earned him a loyal following among residents of the area.

Tributes pour in for DJ Sly Ziggy

The news of DJ Sly Ziggy's untimely death has drawn an outpouring of grief from listeners and colleagues on social media.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

OceanBoy Nie Yoo wrote:

"What a sad day! Rest well, my Senior Comrade, DJ Sly Ziggy Nana Ofosu Gyeabour. Oh Zigi Zigi Ziziziziziiii Damirifa due! 😥😢😭"

Ernestina Anafu commented:

"Oh dear me. What a great pity. What happened? May his soul rest in perfect peace. My condolences to his family."

Costi Billon said:

"RIP Sly and my condolences to the entire family at Somanya-Gbekormanya and then to all his friends and co-workers at Rite FM."

Veteran Ghanaian TV broadcaster Maame Korea dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the death of the late Maame Korea, a veteran Ghanaian broadcaster known for her influential role in media at Metro TV and Atinka FM.

Her passing, following a long illness, left a profound void not just in the hearts of her colleagues but in the fabric of Ghanaian broadcasting, where she championed community values and heartfelt storytelling throughout her career.

Source: YEN.com.gh