Sir Joe announced on Facebook on July 24, 2026, that popular broadcaster Justice Bernard Danquah, known as 99K, died following a road accident

The crash took place on the evening of Saturday, July 25, 2026, at the Berekum Apraku Junction in the Bono Region

Justice Bernard Danquah served as Morning Show host and General Manager of Radio Adikanfo 99.1 FM in Berekum

Justice Bernard Danquah, popularly known as 99K, the Morning Show host and General Manager of Jinijini-based Radio Adikanfo 99.1 FM, has died following a road accident in Berekum, in Ghana's Bono Region.

Radio Adikanfo's Justice Bernard Danquah, a.k.a. 99K, dies in a motorbike accident. Photo source: Sir Joe

Source: Facebook

A Facebook post by Sir Joe on July 24, 2026, broke the news of the broadcaster's passing.

According to the post, the accident took place on the evening of Saturday, July 25, 2026, at the Berekum Apraku Junction, leaving the community in deep shock.

Danquah rushed to Berekum hospital after crash

Following the crash at Apraku Junction, Justice Bernard Danquah was transported to Holy Family Hospital in Berekum, where medical personnel made efforts to stabilise him.

Despite their intervention, he could not be saved and was pronounced dead from the injuries he sustained.

A voice beloved across the Bono region

Throughout his broadcasting career, Justice Bernard Danquah earned a reputation as one of the most influential media personalities in Berekum.

He previously worked with Akonoba FM in Sunyani and many other radio stations across the Bono Region before taking on his role at Radio Adikanfo 99.1 FM, where he served both as host and General Manager.

Colleagues and listeners remembered him for a distinctive voice, a warm on-air presence and an unwavering commitment to his craft.

His death has left a significant void in the local media landscape, with the Berekum Municipality united in grief at the loss of a figure who shaped community broadcasting in the area.

See the Facebook post announcing 99K's death:

Watch a video of the accident as shared on Facebook below:

Veteran broadcaster Maame Korea passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that veteran broadcaster Maame Korea, who sadly passed away on July 15, 2026, after a prolonged illness.

Known for her impactful storytelling and dedication to community values, her loss is felt deeply within the Ghanaian media landscape and among those she inspired through her work.

As a trailblazer in Ghanaian broadcasting, Maame Korea's legacy includes nurturing the next generation of talent and championing the stories of both everyday individuals and accomplished figures, making her a beloved figure in the hearts of many.

Her passing not only marked the end of an era but also left a significant void in the hearts of her audience and colleagues.

Source: YEN.com.gh